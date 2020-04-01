ZP Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 527 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts for COVID 19

ZP Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangabad, Maharashtra is conducting the walk-in-interview for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Sanitary Worker. or Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview from 01 April to 07 April 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

Date: 01 April to 07 April 2020

Time: 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Vacancy Details of Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangabad Recruitment 2020

Staff Nurse - 110 Posts

Aroygya Sevak (Female) - 187 Posts

Aroygya Sevak (Male) - 60 Posts

Medical Officer Medicine - 30 Posts

Medical Officer Anaesthesia- 20 Posts

Medical Officer - 120 Posts

Pay Scale for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts



Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000 per month

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000 per month

Aroygya Sevak - Rs. 17,000 per month

Medical Officer Specialist - Rs. 75,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts:

Medical Officer - MBBS

Medical Officer Medicine - M.B.B.S, M.D. Medicine

Medical Officer Anaesthesia- M.B.B.S, M.D. Anaesthesia

For more details, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangaba Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at the office of Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad from 01 April to 07 April from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangaba Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Recruitment Notification PDF



Notice 2 Regarding Video Conference