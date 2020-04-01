ZP Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 527 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts for COVID 19

ZP Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangabad, Maharashtra is conducting the walk-in-interview for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Sanitary Worker. or Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview from 01 April to 07 April 2020.
Walk in Interview Details
- Date: 01 April to 07 April 2020
- Time: 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM
Vacancy Details of Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangabad Recruitment 2020
- Staff Nurse - 110 Posts
- Aroygya Sevak (Female) - 187 Posts
- Aroygya Sevak (Male) - 60 Posts
- Medical Officer Medicine - 30 Posts
- Medical Officer Anaesthesia- 20 Posts
- Medical Officer - 120 Posts
Pay Scale for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000 per month
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000 per month
- Aroygya Sevak - Rs. 17,000 per month
- Medical Officer Specialist - Rs. 75,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts:
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Medical Officer Medicine - M.B.B.S, M.D. Medicine
- Medical Officer Anaesthesia- M.B.B.S, M.D. Anaesthesia
For more details, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangaba Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Posts Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at the office of Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad from 01 April to 07 April from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM
Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangaba Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Aroygya Sevak Recruitment Notification PDF
Notice 2 Regarding Video Conference