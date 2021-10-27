16th East Asia Summit: PM Modi to virtually attend East Asia Summit today

16th East Asia Summit: PM Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit today, on October 27, 2021.

Set up in 2005, the East Asia Summit is a regional forum that convenes annually.It was attended initially by leaders of 16 countries that are located in East Asia, South Asia and Oceania but the membership expanded to 18 countries including the United States and Russia at the 2011 East Asia Summit.

The East Asia Summit member countries include 10 ASEAN member states and India, United States, China, Russia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

Significance

•The East Asia Summit is held after the annual ASEAN leaders' meeting. ASEAN plays a central role in the forum since its establishment.

•The first-ever East Asia Summit was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2005.

•India is one of the founding members of the East Asia Summit. The nation is committed to enhancing the strength of the forum and increasing its efficiency in dealing with contemporary challenges.

•East Asia Summit is an important platform for enhancing practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean’s Initiative (IPOI).

East Asia Summit 2021 agenda

The 16th East Asia Summit will include discussions over matters of regional and international concern including maritime security, terrorism and Covid-19 cooperation.

India is also expected to co-sponsor declarations on Green Recovery, Mental Health and economic recovery through tourism.