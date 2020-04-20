17 Point Guidelines by Agriculture Ministry for safe farming operations

17- point guidelines for the farmers have been issued by the Agriculture ministry for the prevention of COVID-19. The guidelines will help in maintaining the social distancing at the time of farming.

As per the official, the steps taken by the central government has helped in the uninterrupted farm operations all over the country. The ministry has introduced the advisories as per the exemptions given to the farmers during the lockdown.

The data shows that the exemptions have helped farmers in completing the wheat harvesting in 67% of the total sown areas as on April 17.

Objective:

The guidelines issued by the Agriculture ministry is to keep farmers safe and create awareness amid COVID-19 lockdown. The given guidelines promote social distancing during farming operations such as threshing and sowing and crop harvesting.

Key Highlights:

• For uninterrupted supply of agricultural machinery to the farmers who are under subsidy programme, there is an exemption of various tests on the approval of tractors, combine harvesters, power tillers and other farm machines till December 31.

• The validity of the license of seed dealers is also extended till September 30.

• Farmers can begin the sowing of Kharif crops in various states amid the ongoing lockdown.

• The 17-point guidelines also suggest farmers keep the agricultural produce in the sun outside at least 48 hours before storing it at home. It must be ensured that the produce doesn’t come in contact with soil or land.

• The guidelines issued by the ministry also emphasize harvesting Rabi crops through mechanized harvesters. It will keep less farmworkers on the field.

Increase in Summer Crops:

Due to the rain between April 10- April 17, the sown area of summer crops has reported an increase of 36% as of April 17 in comparison to the same period last year.

The total number of the sown area includes around 33 lakh hectare under paddy rice in 12 states, it includes Telangana, Assam, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.