1st edition of Arab-India Energy Forum concludes, discussion held on ways to boost energy cooperation

As the first edition of the two-day Arab-India Energy Forum concluded on June 9, 2021, a range of issues on boosting two-way energy cooperation and intra-regional power trading dominated the forum.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the event was held virtually under the co-chairship of the Kingdom of Morocco and India.

The inaugural session of the virtual forum was addressed by Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy and Mines of Morocco, RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs of the League of Arab States, Kamal Hasan Ali.

Key Highlights:

• As per MEA, the subsequent plenary sessions explored the potential and the challenges of cooperation in the fields of intra-regional power trading, energy transition, nuclear power generation, and hydrocarbons.

• The energy forum witnessed the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and best practices in the field of energy efficiency programmes for various economic sectors, fostering regional power-sharing arrangements, accelerated development of new and renewable energy, tight gas extraction, enhanced oil recovery, and safe nuclear power generation.

• The discussion was also held on respective national regulatory policies governing these sectors, training collaboration possibilities, Research & Development, and investment opportunities.

Arab-India Energy Forum: Background

The first edition of the Arab-India Energy Forum was the implementation of the executive programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum and the decision of the third meeting of the League of the Arab States and senior officials of India which was held virtually in January 2021.

The panelists for the session during the energy cooperation forum were drawn from a wide range of private and public sector institutions from India and the LAS member states as also the key regional organisations such as the Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA) and the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

As per the experts, even though India and several League of Arab States member states have been striving for the transition towards the clean and green energy economies, their reliance on hydrocarbons is most likely to continue in the near future.