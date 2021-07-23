Tokyo Olympics 2020 Archery Highlights: India's Deepika Kumari finishes 9th, Atanu Das, Pravin finish below top-30

Indian Archers began India's campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Yumenoshima Park on July 23, 2021. World no. 1 Deepika Kumari finished 9th in the Women’s recurve archery ranking round with 663 points, while the Indian male archers struggled to make an impact with all of them finishing outside top 30.

While Pravin Jadhav finished 31st with 656 points, Atanu Das with 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai finished 37th with 652 points in men's individual ranking round. In men's team ranking, the trio ended up ninth in the 12-team field, above Great Britain, Australia and France.

Archery Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Highlights

South Koreans dominate Archery ranking

While South Korea's Kim Je Deok clinched the first spot with 688 points in the men's individual event, 20-year-old Korean prodigy An San topped the qualification round in the women's individual event with an Olympic record score of 680.

Deepika Kumari secures easy first-round clash

•Deepika Kumari shot a total of 663 in 72 arrows to finish 9th. She was placed 7th before the final round began but a poor 7 in her final shot cost her 2 spots.

•With her ninth place finish in the qualification round, the world no. 1 will have an easy first-round clash against world No.193, Bhutan's Karma, who finished 56th in the ranking round. However, the Indian archer may have to face An San in the quarterfinal stage.

•An San not only broke the previous Olympic record score of 673 in the individual ranking round held by Ukraine’s Lina Gerasymenko, she has also previously defeated India's Deepika Kumari in straight sets during their only exchange in an Olympic Test event at the same venue in 2019.

•Deepika had finished 20th in the Ranking Round at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 8th on her debut at the London Games.

Men's Individual Recurve Archery event- July 27-29

The first round of the Men's Individual Recurve Archery event will be held from 27 to 29 July. Following is the first round schedule for Indian archers:

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC)

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (TPE)

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR)

Archery Mixed Team Rankings- India

In mixed team rankings, Indian archers Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finished ninth among 29 teams with a total score of 1319. The top 16 will automatically qualify for the Mixed Team Event, which starts from July 24.

The highest-ranked athletes in the Ranking Round had to combine for the Mixed Team Event. Pravin Jadhav being the highest ranked among the male archers combined with Deepika Kumari for the mixed team rankings, instead of Atanu Das, who finished second-highest among Indian archers.

However, Atanu Das may still be partnered with Deepika for the elimination round on July 24, 2021.

India wishes its athletes as Tokyo Olympic Games begin

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur posted an inspiring video to wish the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympic Games. His tweet read, "Olympic Games begin today! 130 crore Indians will be cheering for Team India. Indian Olympics Contingent is 127 members strong, spread across 18 sports disciplines. Largest & most diverse Indian Contingent ever! "

