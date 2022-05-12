Global COVID Summit 2022: PM Modi to participate in 2nd Global COVID Summit today

Global Covid Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the 2nd Global COVID Virtual Summit today evening at the invitation of President of the US Joe Biden. The Global COVID Summit 2022 intends to galvanize the new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and build stronger global health security.

Prime Minister Modi will also deliver his remarks in the opening session of the Global COVID Summit 2022 in which he will talk about its impacts and a global plan to combat the widespread pandemic. The opening session of the 2nd Global COVID Summit 2022 will be live-streamed from 6.30 PM to 9.45 PM on May 12.

PM Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on 12 May at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. PM will deliver his remarks in the Opening Session of the Summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’: MEA pic.twitter.com/YAWkpH8oGL — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

2nd Global COVID Summit 2022: Who will participate?

The other participants are the co-hosts of the 2nd Global COVID Summit- Senegal as Chair of African Union, Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Indonesia as President of G20, and Germany as President of G7. The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and other dignitaries will also participate in the event.

2nd Global COVID Summit theme

The theme of the 2nd Global COVID Summit is- Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness.

Global COVID Summit 2022: Why India’s participation is significant?

India has been playing a key role in an ongoing global effort to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, and medicines, development of the low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat and capacity building for the health care workers.

India has also been proactively engaged in the multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre.

Global COVID Summit 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID Summit which was hosted by US President Joe Biden in September 2021.