68th National Film Awards 2022: Ajay Devgan, Suriya win Best Actor- Check Full List of 68th National Film Awards winners

68th National Film Awards 2022: The 68th National Film Awards Best Actor award has gone to Ajay Devhan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru, while Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actor Female award for Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, has won the Best Feature Film Award as well at the 68th National Film Awards.

Best Actor award goes to Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru: IB Ministry#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dyyHIN9XC4 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

The 68th National Film Award for Best Director has been awarded to Sachy posthumously for the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Biju Menon has won the Best Supporting Actor award for the same film, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli has won Best Supporting Actress Awar for the Tamil film Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum.

The 68th National Film Award for Best Music Direction has gone to Vishal Bhardwaj for '1232 Kilometers Marenge To Wahin Jaakar' and Best film on Social Issues to 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' & Three Sisters.

The winners of 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22, 2022 in New Delhi. The National Film Awards were established in 1954. This year's awards ceremony honoured films from 2020 as well due to COVID-19 related delays.

68th National Film Awards 2022 Winners List: Check Full List Here

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best film on Social Issues: 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' & Three Sisters

Best Choreography: Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Jury Award

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige

Non-Feature Films

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Feature Film Awards

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi