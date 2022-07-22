68th National Film Awards 2022: Ajay Devgan, Suriya win Best Actor- Check Full List of 68th National Film Awards winners
68th National Film Awards 2022: Ajay Devgan and Suriya have won the 68th National Film Awards Best Actor award. While Ajay Devgan has won for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Suriya has been named winner for Soorarai Pottru. Check Full List of 68th National Film Awards winners here.
68th National Film Awards 2022: The 68th National Film Awards Best Actor award has gone to Ajay Devhan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru, while Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actor Female award for Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, has won the Best Feature Film Award as well at the 68th National Film Awards.
Best Actor award goes to Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru: IB Ministry#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dyyHIN9XC4— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
The 68th National Film Award for Best Director has been awarded to Sachy posthumously for the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Biju Menon has won the Best Supporting Actor award for the same film, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli has won Best Supporting Actress Awar for the Tamil film Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum.
The 68th National Film Award for Best Music Direction has gone to Vishal Bhardwaj for '1232 Kilometers Marenge To Wahin Jaakar' and Best film on Social Issues to 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' & Three Sisters.
The winners of 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22, 2022 in New Delhi. The National Film Awards were established in 1954. This year's awards ceremony honoured films from 2020 as well due to COVID-19 related delays.
68th National Film Awards 2022 Winners List: Check Full List Here
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best film on Social Issues: 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' & Three Sisters
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik
Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik
Best Costume Design: Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Jury Award
Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige
Non-Feature Films
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic: No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
Feature Film Awards
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
