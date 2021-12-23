Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

7 New Internet Exchange Nodes to be launched in Uttar Pradesh

The internet exchange nodes will be located at Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.  

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 15:22 IST
Seven new Internet exchange nodes will be launched in Uttar Pradesh by Union IT Ministry on December 23, 2021. The nodes will boost internet connectivity and digital economy in the state.  

Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State, Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel will jointly launch the internet exchange nodes physically from Agra. 

Significance 

Uttar Pradesh only had one internet exchange nodes operating at Gautam Buddha Nagar till date. The seven new internet exchange nodes will further strengthen the internet ecosystem in the state.

Internet Exchange Nodes- 5 Important Points to Note 

1. Internet exchange nodes will help improve Internet performance and speed for consumers. 

2. It will ensure better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality of Internet at a lower cost.

3. The internet exchange nodes will expand the digital market by paving way for more internet service providers.

4. These exchange points will cover all zones of UP. This means that users across the state will have the same internet capability of user experience as a user in Metro City.

5. The setting up of internet exchange is a part PM Modi’s vision of creating a digital India, where all Indians will be connected with open and safe internet.

What are internet exchange nodes?

Internet exchange nodes or points are common grounds of IP networking that allow participant Internet service providers (ISPs) to exchange data destined for their respective networks.

 

