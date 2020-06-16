93rd Academy Awards postponed to April 25, 2021

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network on June 15 announced that the 93rd Oscars has been postponed and will now be held on April 25, 2021. The prestigious Academy Award was earlier scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021.

The shift in the date is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Hollywood movie industry. This is the first time in 40 years that the ceremony has been rescheduled. The Oscars have been postponed earlier but never this far in advance.

The organization also announced the new release date eligibility rules. The feature film nominating for the Oscar must now have a qualifying release date between January 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021.

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.



Here's what else you need to know:



- The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

- @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The last time the Academy Award was postponed was in 1981. The award ceremony was delayed for 24 hours because of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

• The December Opening of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been pushed to April 30, 2021, to coincide with Oscars.

• The new submission deadlines for the specialty categories (documentary feature, animated feature film, international feature film, documentary short project, live-action short film, and an animated short film) is December 1, 2020.

• The new submission deadline for general entry categories including original score, best picture, and the original song is January 15, 2021.

Academy President on the rescheduling of Oscars:

As per the statement by Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, movies have played an important role in inspiring, comforting, and entertaining us during the difficult times and they certainly have done the same this year. The hope behind extending the eligibility period and awards date has been to provide the flexibility to filmmakers who need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone’s control.

The statement further added that the upcoming Oscars and the opening of the new museum will mark a historic moment. It will gather movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.

Other Canceled Award Shows:

• The 12th Annual Governors Award has also been canceled. In this event, honorary Oscars are bestowed to previously announced recipients. It is generally held in Los Angeles in the second week of November. It is an untelevised event.

• The 74th Tony Awards which was to be held on June 7, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely.

• The BAFTA’s also made an announcement that its annual film awards were being pushed from February 14, 2021, to April 11, 2021.

• The 78th Golden Globes Awards still don’t have the date for 2021.

• The 72nd Emmy Awards has been holding on to be on September 21, 2020, and there is no news of canceling or postponing the award show.

Earlier events when Oscars was postponed:

This is the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards has been postponed.

• In 1938, the award ceremony was pushed back by a week because of the disastrous floods in Los Angeles.

• In 1968, the Academy award ceremony was delayed two days because of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

• In 1981, the ceremony was put off for 24 hours after an assassination attempt on the then United States President Ronald Reagan.