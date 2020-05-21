AAI Guidelines & SOP for Flights/Airports: Know What's Allowed; Do's and Don'ts Rules for Passengers & Crew
Flight Guidelines & SOPs for Passengers/Crew: Airport Authority of India (AAI) issues guidelines for domestic flights that will resume operations from May 25, 2020. Know what's allowed and what's not for passengers such as thermal screening, Aarogya Setu app, Baggage Sanitisation.
AAI Guidelines, SOP For Passengers & Crew: Following the announcement by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to resume operations of domestic flights from May 25, 2020, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on May 21, 2020 issued the detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard. The AAI Guidelines and SOP gives out the rules to be followed by passengers, travelers and crew while boarding the domestic flights at airports.
Though the lockdown has been extended till May 31, 2020, the Aviation Ministry has decided to open domestic flights, considering the hardships faced by people. Before commencing the operations, the AAI has released 10 SOPs and guidelines for safe travel and ensure that people maintain social distancing even while travelling such as thermal screening, Aarogya Setu app, Baggage Sanitisation and a lot more.
The operations of domestic flights in India have been suspended since March 25, 2020. As soon as the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 by PM Modi, around 650 aircraft were grounded and all the flight operations were suspended amid Coronavirus outbreak.
Let's now have a look at these flight guidelines below:
Do's and Don'ts for Air Passengers
Do's
Don'ts
Minimum Touch
Social Distancing
Registration on Aarogya Setu App
Digital Payments
Use of Authorised Taxis
Only 1 Check-in Bag & 1 Cabin Bag
Elderly, pregnant women & ill passengers should avoid travel
Web Check-in
Download & Attach Baggage tag to your bags
Wear mask
Reach airport before 2 hours of flight
Certify your health on Aarogya Setu App
Do not reach the airport late
Do not travel if you live in COVID-19 containment zone
Do not travel if you have tested positive for COVID-19
Aarogya Setu App not mandatory for children under 14 years age
Do not consume eatables on flight
Travel Guidelines & SOPs for Passengers/Crew for Domestic Flights
Guideline or SOP 1: Before Reaching the Airport
- Passengers should go through the new procedures being followed at airports including the baggage limitations, social distancing norms, COVID-19 declaration, Registration on Aarogya Setu App, Digital Payments, using only authorised taxis.
- Before reaching the airport, passengers should download and attach the baggage tag to their bags.
- Initially, passengers will only be allowed to carry one hand baggage & one check-in baggage, subject to airlines specifications.
- Passengers must wear protective gear such as masks. They need to wear masks throughout the journey.
- Passengers need to reach the airport 2 hours prior to the flight.
- Passengers staying in containment zones and those have earlier been tested positive for Coronavirus are not allowed to travel, otherwise, they would attract penalty.
- Travelers need to convey status of their health on the Aarogya Setu app or through the self-declaration form. Boarding pass will be allotted only after they make declaration.
Guideline 2: At the Airport
- Passenger must step down from the vehicle with face mask on and should wear it for the whole journey.
- Before entering, they need to go through thermal screenings placed near the entry gate along with their temperature check
- Status of Aarogya Setu app need to be displayed for staff. If passenger has not downloaded Aarogya Setu, he or she need to download then and there.
- Now, you need to move to CISF Counter for entry and show your ID Card and boarding pass
- Then, you reach the baggage drop counter, show your PNR and ID.
- Upon confirmation, staff will issue the receipt through SMS.
Guideline 3: Security Check-in
- Airports have made proper security arrangements for screening the passengers; follow the directions properly
- There should be no metal on your body to ensure smooth security screening
- Security staff has been directed to follow 'minimum touch' with an aim to ensure social distancing and minimum physical contact
Guideline 4: Security Hold Area
- Post security check-in, passengers need to head towards security hold area
- Maintain social distancing norms and sanitization protocols. There will be chairs marked as 'Not For Use', these chairs should be left vacant
- Maintain hygiene, social distancing & sanitization norms while going around Food & Beverages and retail outlets
- Dispose off used masks/gloves/tissues in yellow-coloured bins/bags at the airport
Guideline 5: Boarding
- Collect the safety kit that includes sugical masks, face gear and sanitizer from the airlines at the boarding gate and wear the protective gear before boarding flight
- Follow proper social distancing while standing in boarding queue
- You need to self-scan the e-boarding pass
- Show your ID card to the crew or staff present at the boarding gate
Guideline 6: In the Aircraft or Plane
- Maintain hygiene and sanitation
- Minimize face to face interactions
- Minimum use of restroom and avoid nonessential movement in the aircraft
- No queues outside the lavatory or restroom - Only 1 companion for elderly/children
- No meal services in the aircraft; also passengers cannot consume any eatables at flight
- Water bottle will be available at gallery area or on seats
- No on-board sale of any item
- Inform the crew, if you feel uncomfortable, tired or cough
Guideline 7: Arrival
- Upon reaching the destination, follow the instructions and do not rush towards exit gates
- Maintain social distance and sanitation at arrival gate, coaches, aerobridges, ramps, etc
- Use trolleys in arrival area carefully
Guideline 8: Baggage Collection
- Wait for baggage to arrive at the baggage hold area in batches
- Passenger in transit will not be allowed to exit the transit area
Guideline 9: Exit From Airport
- Use the authorized taxi only to maintain hygiene protocols
- Follow social distancing and hygiene norms while travelling
- Follow the protocols of a particular state or UT on arrival at the destination