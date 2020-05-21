AAI Guidelines & SOP for Flights/Airports: Know What's Allowed; Do's and Don'ts Rules for Passengers & Crew

AAI Guidelines, SOP For Passengers & Crew: Following the announcement by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to resume operations of domestic flights from May 25, 2020, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on May 21, 2020 issued the detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard. The AAI Guidelines and SOP gives out the rules to be followed by passengers, travelers and crew while boarding the domestic flights at airports.

Though the lockdown has been extended till May 31, 2020, the Aviation Ministry has decided to open domestic flights, considering the hardships faced by people. Before commencing the operations, the AAI has released 10 SOPs and guidelines for safe travel and ensure that people maintain social distancing even while travelling such as thermal screening, Aarogya Setu app, Baggage Sanitisation and a lot more.

The operations of domestic flights in India have been suspended since March 25, 2020. As soon as the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 by PM Modi, around 650 aircraft were grounded and all the flight operations were suspended amid Coronavirus outbreak.

PDF Download AAI Guidelines for Flights

Let's now have a look at these flight guidelines below:

Do's and Don'ts for Air Passengers

Do's Don'ts Minimum Touch Social Distancing Registration on Aarogya Setu App Digital Payments Use of Authorised Taxis Only 1 Check-in Bag & 1 Cabin Bag Elderly, pregnant women & ill passengers should avoid travel Web Check-in Download & Attach Baggage tag to your bags Wear mask Reach airport before 2 hours of flight Certify your health on Aarogya Setu App Do not reach the airport late Do not travel if you live in COVID-19 containment zone Do not travel if you have tested positive for COVID-19 Aarogya Setu App not mandatory for children under 14 years age Do not consume eatables on flight

Travel Guidelines & SOPs for Passengers/Crew for Domestic Flights

Guideline or SOP 1: Before Reaching the Airport

Passengers should go through the new procedures being followed at airports including the baggage limitations, social distancing norms, COVID-19 declaration, Registration on Aarogya Setu App, Digital Payments, using only authorised taxis.

Before reaching the airport, passengers should download and attach the baggage tag to their bags.

Initially, passengers will only be allowed to carry one hand baggage & one check-in baggage, subject to airlines specifications.

Passengers must wear protective gear such as masks. They need to wear masks throughout the journey.

Passengers need to reach the airport 2 hours prior to the flight.

Passengers staying in containment zones and those have earlier been tested positive for Coronavirus are not allowed to travel, otherwise, they would attract penalty.

Travelers need to convey status of their health on the Aarogya Setu app or through the self-declaration form. Boarding pass will be allotted only after they make declaration.

Guideline 2: At the Airport

Passenger must step down from the vehicle with face mask on and should wear it for the whole journey.

Before entering, they need to go through thermal screenings placed near the entry gate along with their temperature check

Status of Aarogya Setu app need to be displayed for staff. If passenger has not downloaded Aarogya Setu, he or she need to download then and there.

Now, you need to move to CISF Counter for entry and show your ID Card and boarding pass

Then, you reach the baggage drop counter, show your PNR and ID.

Upon confirmation, staff will issue the receipt through SMS.

Guideline 3: Security Check-in

Airports have made proper security arrangements for screening the passengers; follow the directions properly

There should be no metal on your body to ensure smooth security screening

Security staff has been directed to follow 'minimum touch' with an aim to ensure social distancing and minimum physical contact

Guideline 4: Security Hold Area

Post security check-in, passengers need to head towards security hold area

Maintain social distancing norms and sanitization protocols. There will be chairs marked as 'Not For Use', these chairs should be left vacant

Maintain hygiene, social distancing & sanitization norms while going around Food & Beverages and retail outlets

Dispose off used masks/gloves/tissues in yellow-coloured bins/bags at the airport

Guideline 5: Boarding

Collect the safety kit that includes sugical masks, face gear and sanitizer from the airlines at the boarding gate and wear the protective gear before boarding flight

Follow proper social distancing while standing in boarding queue

You need to self-scan the e-boarding pass

Show your ID card to the crew or staff present at the boarding gate

Guideline 6: In the Aircraft or Plane

Maintain hygiene and sanitation

Minimize face to face interactions

Minimum use of restroom and avoid nonessential movement in the aircraft

No queues outside the lavatory or restroom - Only 1 companion for elderly/children

No meal services in the aircraft; also passengers cannot consume any eatables at flight

Water bottle will be available at gallery area or on seats

No on-board sale of any item

Inform the crew, if you feel uncomfortable, tired or cough

Guideline 7: Arrival

Upon reaching the destination, follow the instructions and do not rush towards exit gates

Maintain social distance and sanitation at arrival gate, coaches, aerobridges, ramps, etc

Use trolleys in arrival area carefully

Guideline 8: Baggage Collection

Wait for baggage to arrive at the baggage hold area in batches

Passenger in transit will not be allowed to exit the transit area

Guideline 9: Exit From Airport