Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will induct Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme?

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: The recruitments in the Indian Armed Forces is all set to undergo a massive change with the launch of the Agnipath Scheme on June 15, 2022, by the Government of India. Under the latest scheme, soldiers or ‘Agniveers’ will be hired for the period of four years in the Armed Forces.

Agnipath Scheme announced by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs will kickstart the process of recruitment into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, which continues to remained stalled for two years now. Agnipath Scheme was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agnipath Scheme Army Age Limit

Under Agnipath Scheme, youth between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be recruited into the three Indian Armed Services. They will receive a training of six months and it will be open to men and also to women progressively based on the service-specific requirements.

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How Agniveers will be recruited?

The enrollment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme will be on an ‘All India All Class’ basis and they will form a separate rank in the Indian Armed Forces and will carry a distinct insignia.

Agnipath recruitment rallies will commence in 90 days and about 46,000 soldiers will be recruited under the Scheme this year, of which 40,000 vacancies will be for the Indian Army and 3,000 for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Apart from the financial package, the Agniveers will also be incentivized with high higher educational credits, lateral absorptions and other bridging courses when they are released after four years.

Agnipath Recruitment: What after leaving the Indian Armed Services?

After exiting the services after the period of four years, up to 25% of Agniveers will be able to apply voluntarily to join the services on a regular basis. It will depend on their merit and organizational requirements.

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How much will be Agnipath Scheme Salary?

The remuneration of Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme will be Rs. 30,000-Rs. 40,000 per month, aside from the other risk and hardship allowances.

Agnipath Scheme has a Seva Nidhi Contributory Package, under which the soldiers will contribute 30% of their monthly emoluments and the government will also contribute the same amount. On the completion of four years, the Agniveers will receive Rs. 11.7 lakh (with interest) and this will be exempted from the Income Tax.

In the instance of death on duty, Agniveers will receive over Rs. 1 crores, including the Seva Nidhi Package and the full pay of the period they could not serve. In the instance of disability, they will receive Rs. 44 lakh on the basis of the percentage of disability.

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will recruit Agniveers?

Indian Army-

The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that Agnipath Scheme will bring paradigm changes in the Human Resource Management of the Indian Army.

General Pande said that the screening and selection will be based on a sound, transparent, fair, and robust assessment system that will ensure that the Indian Army retains the ‘best of best’. Agniveers in the Indian Army will be recruited on an ‘All India All Class’ basis.

Indian Air Force-

As per Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Agniveers who will form a part of the Indian Air Force will imbibe the core values of the service.

Agnipath Scheme will give the Indian Air Force an opportunity to draw from the vast pool of talent available in the country and also prepares them for further specialized training in aviation and non-aviation skills.

Indian Navy-

The Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that Agnipath Scheme will ensure that Agniveers get the experience of working on its state-of-the-art warships, aircraft carriers, submarines, military aircraft, IT systems, and latest weapons and sensors, and the networked systems.