LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 192 Vacancies Till Sept 22

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has announced 192 vacancies for Apprentice posts under a 1-year training program. The LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 registration started on 2nd September 2025 at the official website lichousing.com. Candidates interested in applying can check this article for complete details including vacancy distribution, selection process, application dates, eligibility, and step-by-step application process for the recruitment drive. LIC HFL Apprentice Notification 2025 Out The official notification for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been released on 2nd September 2025 at the official website lichousing.com. Candidates interested in applying for 192 Apprentice vacancies can download the LIC HFL Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF directly from the website.

Candidates can check complete details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, and important dates. A direct download link for the notification PDF is also provided below for easy access. Click Here to Download LIC HFL Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has started the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 to fill 192 Apprentice posts across different offices. Candidates will be selected through a Written Examination, Document Verification, and Personal Interview. Check the key details of the recruitment drive below: Particulars Details Organization Name LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 192 Application Mode Online Registration Dates 2nd to 22nd September 2025 Selection Process Written Examination, Document Verification & Personal Interview Application Fees ₹944/- or ₹708/- or ₹ 472/- Monthly Stipend ₹12,000/- Official Website lichousing.com

LIC HFL Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 schedule has been released along with the official notification. The online registration process began on 2nd September 2025 and will continue until 22nd September 2025. Candidates must complete their applications within the given dates. Check the full schedule below: Event Dates LIC HFL Apprentice Notification Release Date 2nd September 2025 Apply Online Starts 2nd September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 22nd September 2025 Last Date to Pay Fee 24th September 2025 LIC HFL Entrance Exam Date 2025 1st October 2025 Document Verification & Personal Interview 8th to 14th October 2025 Apprenticeship Training Program Begins 1st November 2025 LIC HFL Apprentice Vacancy 2025

A total of 192 Apprentice posts have been announced under the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025. These vacancies are distributed across various states and union territories. Check the state-wise vacancy details in the table below: State/UT Vacancies Andhra Pradesh 14 Assam 1 Bihar 1 Chhattisgarh 3 Delhi 3 Gujarat 5 Haryana 3 Jammu & Kashmir 1 Karnataka 28 Kerala 6 Madhya Pradesh 12 Maharashtra 25 Odisha 1 Puducherry 1 Punjab 2 Rajasthan 6 Sikkim 2 Tamil Nadu 27 Telangana 20 Uttar Pradesh 18 Uttarakhand 3 West Bengal 10 Total 192 LIC HFL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 The LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has opened the online application process for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 on 2nd September 2025 at the official website lichousing.com. Candidates can submit their LIC HFL Apprentice Application Form 2025 until 22nd September 2025. We have also provided a direct link to apply online below for the convenience of applicants.

Click Here to Apply Online for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The application window for LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is open from 2nd September to 22nd September 2025. Candidates can complete their applications online by following the steps below: Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC Housing Finance Limited at lichousing.com. Step 2: Find and click on the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification link available on the homepage. Step 3: Carefully read the notification and ensure that you meet the required age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility criteria. Step 4: Register on the portal by providing your valid email ID, mobile number, and other required details. If already registered, simply log in. Step 5: Enter all personal, academic, and communication details correctly in the online application form.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as per the prescribed format. Step 7: Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking. Step 8: Review all details carefully before clicking on the Submit button. Take a printout of the application form for future reference. LIC HFL Apprentice Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee to successfully submit the LIC HFL Apprentice Application Form 2025. The payment can be made online through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI, or other digital payment methods. Applications without the fee payment will not be accepted. The category-wise fee details are given below: Category Application Fee General & OBC ₹944 SC / ST / Female Candidates ₹708 PwBD Candidates ₹472

LIC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who are planning to apply for the LIC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must check the eligibility requirements first. Applications of candidates who fail to meet the criteria will not be accepted. The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has clearly defined the eligibility in terms of educational qualification and age limit. LIC Apprentice Educational Qualification Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any stream. The degree should have been obtained on or after 1st September 2021 and before 1st September 2025. Note: Candidates who already have a running, terminated, or completed apprenticeship contract with any other organization are not eligible to apply. LIC Apprentice Age Limit (as on 1st September 2025) Candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old as of 1st September 2025 for the LIC Apprentice Vacancy 2025.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Selection Process The LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in two stages. Candidates applying for the apprentice post must clear both rounds to be considered for final selection. The process is as follows: Written Examination Document Verification and Personal Interview LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025 The LIC HFL Apprentice Exam 2025 will be conducted online with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will test candidates on topics like Banking, Investment, Insurance, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Digital Literacy, Computer Knowledge, and English. The exam will consist of 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark (total 100 marks). The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below: