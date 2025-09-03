RRB Teacher Exam Centre 2025: Check Railway Teacher Test City Name with Code

RRB Teacher Exam centre 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will organize the Railway Teacher Exam 2025 for multiple teaching posts. The exams are scheduled from September 10 to 12, 2025. This national-level exam aims to recruit qualified teachers for Railway schools and will be held across different cities in India.
RRB has published a city-wise list of exam centres to make the process easier for candidates. This article provides complete information about the Railway Teacher Exam 2025 centres, exam centre allotment, and the key instructions to follow on the exam day.
RRB Teacher Exam Centre 2025
The RRB Teacher Exam 2025 will be conducted in different cities across India to make the process convenient for candidates and ensure hassle-free exam management. Having exam centres in major cities helps reduce long travel times and provides easy access for applicants. The exam city will be mentioned on the Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025. Knowing the list of probable cities can help candidates plan their travel and stay in advance.
RRB Railway Teacher Exam Centre List 2025 with City Code
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has planned exam centres across key cities in India to make it easier for candidates. Below is the expected city-wise list of RRB Teacher Exam centres 2025 with their respective centre codes. Remember, the final allotted exam city and venue will be clearly mentioned on your RRB Teacher Admit Card 2025.
|
City Name
|
Centre Code
|
Ahmedabad
|
01
|
Ajmer
|
02
|
Bengaluru
|
03
|
Bhopal
|
04
|
Bhubaneswar
|
05
|
Bilaspur
|
06
|
Chandigarh
|
07
|
Chennai
|
08
|
Gorakhpur
|
09
|
Guwahati
|
10
|
Jammu-Srinagar
|
11
|
Kolkata
|
12
|
Malda
|
13
|
Mumbai
|
14
|
Muzaffarpur
|
15
|
Patna
|
16
|
Prayagraj
|
17
|
Ranchi
|
18
|
Secunderabad
|
19
|
Siliguri
|
20
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
21
RRB Teacher Exam Centre Allocation Process 2025
The RRB Teacher Exam centre Allocation 2025 is planned carefully to ensure candidates get exam venues that are convenient and fair. The allocation is based on preferences, location, and exam management needs. The following is how the process works:
-
Selection of Preferences: Candidates are asked to choose their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form.
-
Geographical Convenience: Most candidates are allotted exam centres close to their residential address to minimise long travel.
-
Minimum Candidate Requirement: Each centre must have a minimum number of applicants to function smoothly. If a centre does not meet the requirement, candidates may be shifted to a nearby available centre.
-
Final Confirmation on Admit Card: The exact exam city and venue will be mentioned in the RRB Teacher Admit Card 2025. Candidates must carefully check all details once it is released.
Important Instructions for RRB Teacher Exam Day 2025
Candidates appearing for the RRB Teacher Exam 2025 must follow the exam day guidelines carefully to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth experience. Being well-prepared with the right documents and following the rules will help candidates stay stress-free and focused on performance. The following are some important instructions for exam day:
-
Arrive at the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the scheduled time for security checks and document verification.
-
Bring a printed copy of the RRB Teacher Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License). Double-check that all details on your admit card are correct.
-
Do not carry electronic devices, calculators, bags, or any restricted materials into the exam hall, as these are strictly banned.
-
Listen carefully to the instructions given by the invigilators. Any violation of rules may result in the cancellation of candidature.
-
Manage time wisely, attempt questions with a clear mind, and stay composed throughout the exam to maximise performance.
