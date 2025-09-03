RRB Teacher Exam Centre 2025: Check Railway Teacher Test City Name with Code

RRB Teacher Exam centre 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will organize the Railway Teacher Exam 2025 for multiple teaching posts. The exams are scheduled from September 10 to 12, 2025. This national-level exam aims to recruit qualified teachers for Railway schools and will be held across different cities in India.

RRB has published a city-wise list of exam centres to make the process easier for candidates. This article provides complete information about the Railway Teacher Exam 2025 centres, exam centre allotment, and the key instructions to follow on the exam day.

RRB Teacher Exam Centre 2025

The RRB Teacher Exam 2025 will be conducted in different cities across India to make the process convenient for candidates and ensure hassle-free exam management. Having exam centres in major cities helps reduce long travel times and provides easy access for applicants. The exam city will be mentioned on the Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025. Knowing the list of probable cities can help candidates plan their travel and stay in advance.