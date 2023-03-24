Hockey India, the National Conducting Body honoured with ‘Best Organizer Award’, Know Full Details Here

On March 23, 2023 (Thursday) Hockey India, the main executing body of the Hockey game has been honoured with the ‘Best Organizer Award’ by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). This regulating body is greeted for their successful implementation of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

The Hockey Men’s World Cup was held in January 2023. The hosting country was Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. This Best Organizer Award has been received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress which was reportedly held in Mungyeong, Korea.

The Asian Hockey Federation awarded Hockey India with the Best Organising Nation Award for conducting the memorable FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar Rourkela where teams performed in world class stadiums across 2 venues in front of packed capacity crowds. pic.twitter.com/50nQAC8eMm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 23, 2023

Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

The famous event of FIH Hockey World Cup event which has a total of 16 teams from across the world was held in top-notch venues. While the locations were Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar has an earlier history of hosting the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2018.

Moreover, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela enchanted the hockey club as it was the only spacious hockey stadium in the world. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium features an Olympic-style Hockey Village which has the capacity to hold the participating teams. This gave the spectators an experience quite similar to that of the Games Village at multi-discipline sporting events including the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Hockey Tournament Highlights

Besides the exemplary planning and execution of the field action providing universal standards that were carefully taken up by the committee. Hockey India offered the best facilities for athletes. The tournament was successfully hosted by the conducting teams and with the unparalleled support of the Odisha State Government.

A number of fan-related activities as well as events were organized including a star-studded opening or inaugural ceremony with performances by Bollywood hit personalities Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani and worldwide known K-Pop band Blackswan. They all created the hockey carnivals even more appealing and worth memorizing for international hockey fans who came all the way from different parts of the world to Odisha.

The tournament charm Olly was spotted with Olly's Land, a fan zone created within the two-stadium combined premises. All this became a centre of attraction for thousands of viewers who flooded the stadium to capture and enjoy the magnificent hockey tournament. This further promoted awareness about the Olive Ridley Turtles.

Hockey India’s Laborious Pursuits

Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India expressed on the occasion by saying that they are immensely grateful for this incredible recognition granted by the Asian Hockey Federation. Also, a World Cup is always considered a very special moment. He further announced that their top priority was to make sure that the event results out to be an unforgettable and significant experience for the public and everyone else who attended it including the participating hockey teams.

He also extended his thankful comments to all the stakeholders and multiple people who worked together to make this event an extravaganza, conveyed the jubilant Dr Tirkey. Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India after receiving the award said that this is a proud day in the history of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023. The award is a reminder of the dedication that the whole team put together comprising the staff of Hockey India who gave their 24-hour service for the smooth functioning of the event.

