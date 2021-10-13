AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria awarded 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria was honoured with the 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence for his pioneer and sustained contribution in the field of medicine and pandemic awareness.

Dr. Guleria was conferred the prestigious award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who called him "commander-in-chief" of India’s dedicated army of frontline warriors who have been selflessly waging a tireless battle against COVID-19.

The Vice President added saying, "Dr Randeep Guleria’s stellar role in creating awareness about the Pandemic in recent times has not only been reassuring for all of us but has also soothed the frayed nerves of every person who has met, seen or heard him speak on multiple forums on various aspects related to COVID 19."

The Vice President also praised doctors across the country and other frontline warriors, including nurses, technicians, security personnel, farmers and sanitation workers for their selfless service during the pandemic.

The Vice President also paid glowing tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying the exemplary standards of morality in public life set by him have remained unmatched and that his bold leadership changed the course of history. The Vice President said that Shastri Ji took accountability for his actions, which is a very rare quality in our public life.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence is the fourth highest civilian award that is awarded annually to a distinguished Indian residing in the country or abroad for his/her individual contribution and outstanding achievements of high professional order and excellence in the field of public administration, public affair, management, art and culture, education or institution-building and sports. The award includes a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a plaque.

After receiving the honour, Dr Guleria said that that the COVID-19 pandemic required a lot of operational management keeping in mind the unique situation each state was facing. He noted that the AIIMS New Delhi was at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and it helped in forming national testing and treatment guidelines along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He said that he interacted with 550 hospitals in different parts of the country to understand the situation on the ground. "It was a humbling experience and I particularly felt proud over the medical fraternity after knowing the sudden challenges we had to encounter," he added.

About Lal Bahadur Shastri

•Lal Bahadur Shastri had served as the second Prime Minister of India from June 9, 1964 till January 11, 1966.

•During his short span as Prime Minister of India, he is known to have taken some exceptionally bold decisions and promoted self-reliance rather than importing food supplies from other countries.

•He had promoted the White Revolution, the national campaign to increase the milk production and supply – by supporting the Amul milk co-operative and creating the National Dairy Development Board.

•He had also promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965 to boost India's food production.

•He had also led the country during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War and gave the immortal slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", which became very popular during the war. The war formally ended with the Tashkent Agreement that was signed on January 10, 1966. Shastri ji died the following day in Tashkent, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

•He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

•Lal Bahadur Shastri is known as an iconic leader with an extraordinary vision for India. He was known universally for his austere lifestyle, humility and impeccable integrity.