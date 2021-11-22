Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav flags off first ever All India Domestic Workers Survey

The Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on November 22, 2021, flagged off the first-ever All India Survey on Domestic Workers. The survey on domestic workers will be conducted by the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh.

The Union Minister, during the launch of the survey on domestic workers, also released an instruction manual with a questionnaire for the All India Survey on Domestic Workers. The first-ever survey will cover 37 states/UTs and 742 districts across the length and breadth of India.

Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of taking the benefits of govt's policy unto the last, flagged off the first ever All India Domestic Workers Survey. It will help the government understand significant issues and chart evidence-based data-driven policies. pic.twitter.com/63z7hp4syo — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 22, 2021

Significance

The domestic workers in India constitute a significant section of the total employment in the informal sector. However, the data lacks on the magnitude and prevailing employment conditions of the domestic workers.

Hence, the Government of India, with a view to having time-series data on the domestic workers, the Government of India decided to entrust the Labour Bureau to conduct an All-India survey on Domestic Workers.

Objective

• The All India Survey on Domestic Workers aims at estimating the number and proportion of domestic workers at the National and State level. It will also estimate the percentage distribution of the domestic workers with respect to Live-in/Live-out, Migrant/Non-Migrant, formal/informal employment, their wages as well as other socio-economic characteristics.

• The first-ever domestic worker's survey will also provide the household estimates of Live-in/Live-out domestic workers as well as the average number of domestic workers that are engaged by different types of households.

First-ever All India Domestic Workers Survey

The Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, while speaking on the occasion, said that this is for the first time in Independent India that such as Nationwide survey will be conducted.

He added that the move indicates the commitment of the government towards having an evidence-based, data-driven policy that helps in the last-mile delivery of services and achievement of goals under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The Minister also stated that all these All India Surveys and the e-Shram portal will prove to be a game-changer and will have set new standards in the data-driven policies.