Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: India pays tribute to architect of Indian Constitution

India remembers Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, also known as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, on his 130th birth anniversary on April 14, 2021.

Dr. Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and apart from that was an economist, jurist, social reformer, and politician who dedicated his whole life to end social discrimination and worked on the upliftment of the lower caste.

B R Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of the Independent India whose significant role in drafting the world’s longest written Indian Constitution will always be remembered.

On his 130th birth anniversary, as the country remembers the man of strong ideals, it becomes important that we learn from his teachings and lifelong work which only exists in theory but was implemented at the grass-root level as well.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and urged the fellow citizens to imbibe his ideals in our lives by learning from his life and ideas and by contributing towards building a strong and prosperous India.

भारतीय संविधान के प्रमुख शिल्‍पी, बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि! डॉ आंबेडकर ने समतामूलक न्‍यायपूर्ण समाज बनाने के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया। आज हम उनके जीवन तथा विचारों से शिक्षा ग्रहण करके उनके आदर्शों को अपने आचरण में ढालने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu via Twitter acknowledged Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution in drafting the constitution and for bridging the gaps of inequality will also be remembered by India.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu paying floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. #AmbedkarJayanti #BRAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/fmFN7MnNDQ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2021

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi while paying his tribute mentioned that his struggles of bringing the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा।



I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

Baba Saheb gave a strong foundation to Independent India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi virtually addressed the 95th annual meet of the Association of Indian Universities and a National Seminar of the Vice-Chancellors. The event was hosted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi highlighted that Baba Saheb gave a strong foundation to Independent India so that the nation can move forward in strengthening its democratic heritage.

Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India so the nation could move forward while strengthening its democratic heritage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addresses Association of Indian Universities annual meet via video conference pic.twitter.com/6NngduaCtj — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

He also released four books related to B.R. Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released four books based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Kishor Makwana: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Places related to Baba Saheb being developed as Panch Tirtha Prime Minister Modi informed that India has been working to spread the message of Babasaheb to people and that the places associated with him are being developed as Panch Tirtha.

Mahapurush Dr. Ambedkar: A rare short film added to NFAI collection

A rare short movie made on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in 1968 has been acquired by the National Film Archive of India. A Marathi film titled ‘Mahapurush Dr. Ambedkar’ was produced by the Director of Publicity, Maharashtra Government in 1968.

A timely discovery of the film on #DrBRAmbedkar when we are celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of the key architect of the Indian Constitution on 14th April.

National Film Archive of India has acquired A rare short film ‘#Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar’ (1968). pic.twitter.com/fIhR5cOoXu — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) April 13, 2021

The Director of NFAI Prakash Magdum stated that it is a very timely discovery on Ambedkar when India is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of the key architect of the Indian Constitution. He informed that the short film fictionalizes the major events of Ambedkar’s life and it also has live footage of his later years.

India pays tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution:

Ministry of Culture paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary and acknowledged that his teachings and values of humanity will always be in our thoughts, words, and actions.

Homage to the father of Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr. #BRAmbedkar Ji on his birth anniversary. His teachings and values of humanity will be always in our thoughts, words & actions. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/Dw7jTEJF4Y — PIB in Andhra Pradesh (@pibvijayawada) April 14, 2021

Remembering Babasaheb who asked difficult questions: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the opposition Congress Party, while commenting on the current political picture stated that India has proved that it is possible to regress in time.

He further remembered Dr. Ambedkar and acknowledged him as someone who asked difficult questions that helped put India on the path of progress.

India is now proving that it is indeed possible to regress in time.



Today, we remember Babasaheb who asked the difficult questions that helped put our country on the path of progress.#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/D2Qf8Av1jG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2021

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath remembered Dr. Ambedkar on his 130-birth anniversary and mentioned that his work on social justice and equality will always be remembered.

महान स्वाधीनता संग्राम सेनानी, संविधान शिल्पी, सामाजिक न्याय के प्रणेता, अद्वितीय विधिवेत्ता 'भारत रत्न' बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन।



आपके द्वारा पोषित सामाजिक न्याय एवं समतामूलक समाज का दीप सदैव प्रज्ज्वलित रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the government is committed to making India as envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the occasion paid floral tribute to the Architect of India.

About Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar:

• Bhim Rao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment and town of Mhow in the Central Provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh).

• He was an eminent jurist, politician, economist, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and also inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement.

• Ambedkar was British India’s Minister of Labour and was a member of the Constituent Drafting Committee.

• He was also Independent India’s first Minister of Law and Justice and is considered the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution.

• A prolific student, Dr. Ambedkar earned doctorates in economics from both the London School of Economics and the Columbia University and gained a reputation as a scholar for his research in law, economics, and political science.

• In the early phase of his career, he was a professor, economist, and lawyer and later marked the political activities as he got involved in campaigning as well as negotiations for India’s Independence.

• Ambedkar significantly worked for the social freedom of Dalits and in 1956 converted to Buddhism, initiating the mass conversions of Dalits in India.

• In 1990, Dr. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest Civilian Award.

• Babasaheb Ambedkar suffered from diabetes since 1948. He passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.