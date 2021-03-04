Andhra Pradesh government to develop three model villages in Indo-Tibet China border areas

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to develop three model villages along the Indo-Tibet border area as a pilot project with an allocation of Rs. 30 crores. The move aims at boosting the development of the border areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein while presenting the Budget 2021-2022 in the state assembly on March 3, 2021, informed that the 3 villages will be developed initially in the Eastern, Western, and the Central part of the state along with the international border.

The model villages by the state government will serve as pilot projects which will further be expanded to cover many more such villages. The scheme will also include innovative ways to fit in the social-economic-cultural needs of the village life while establishing the model villages.

It is of critical importance that the areas near international border are rapidly developed so that a permanent and patriotic border population acts as a check against any foreign misadventure.

Development of border villages will remain as an important priority of our Government pic.twitter.com/J453UjC7Wb — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) March 3, 2021

Development of the border villages in Arunachal Pradesh:

The Deputy CM of the state mentioned that the development of the border villages will remain a significant priority of the state government. He added that under the leadership of PM Modi, the last few years have witnessed an unprecedented focus on the development of border area infrastructure, especially road connectivity.

He assured that the state government will continue to work for the comprehensive development of the border villages by providing them with power, good road connectivity, health, water supply, and education.

Border Village illumination programme:

The Deputy CM proposed to launch Border Village Illumination programme by establishing the small and micro hydel in the remote border areas which can be used in the off-grid or local grid mode.

He also proposed to allocate initial money of Rs. 40 crores to this project which the state government will implement by converging the resources from the Central government.

The state government has proposed to allocate Rs. 5 crores for the repairing of foot suspension bridges in the border areas that are generally used by the border guarding forces for the purpose of patrolling.

The Deputy CM assured that these villages will be built in a way that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will feel proud of them. The state government will rope in border guarding forces in designing and implementing the scheme.