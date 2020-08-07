Andhra Pradesh Gov’t to launch YSR Cheyutha to benefit rural economy

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to launch ‘YSR Cheyutha’ on August 12, 2020, to benefit the rural economy of the state amid hardships resulting due to Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the officials of Andhra Pradesh state government, the initiative is intended to guide the state in an era of self-reliance by promoting the idea of entrepreneurship among women.

Andhra Pradesh state government has already allocated Rs. 4,500 crore for the scheme, in addition, the state government also plans on launching YSR Asara Scheme.

In a bid to empower the women of the state & make them self-reliant, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Hon'ble CM @ysjagan signed MoUs with leading companies like @HUL_News @ITCCorpCom @ProcterGamble, at the Camp Office in Tadepalli, today. pic.twitter.com/NstlrA3zZm — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 3, 2020

YSR Cheyutha Scheme: Key Highlights

• YSR Cheyutha Scheme will directly benefit around 25 lakh women who belong to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities and are in the age group of 45-60 years.

• Each of the eligible beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha Scheme will be paid Rs. 75,000 by the government in four years at the rate of Rs. 18,750 per annum.

• The beneficiaries will also be extended loans that will be worth three or four times the value of the amount received under YSR Cheyutha with the help of banks in order to establish the business units.

• With the provided help by the Andhra Pradesh state government, the scheme will help in developing the idea of self-reliance among women from the minority.

About YSR Asara Scheme:

Under YSR Asara Scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government aims at providing relief to about 90 lakh women who belong to 9.33 lakh DWCRA groups by waiving their outstanding loans which amount to Rs. 27,168 crores.

As part of the scheme, the government will also disburse the first tranche of Rs. 6,792 crores when the scheme will be launched on September 11.

The state government has also entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Amul, Proctor, and Gamble, ITC and HUL in order to strengthen rural economy armed with YSR Asara and YSR Cheutha.