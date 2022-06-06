Angelo Moriondo: How Google Doodle paid tribute to inventor of Espresso Machine on his 171st Birth Anniversary?

Angelo Moriondo Espresso Machine: The 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo, an inventor of the Espresso Machine, is being celebrated by Google on June 6. The search engine has honored the Godfather of Espresso Machine with an artistic Doodle which is a delight, particularly for Coffee lovers. Angelo Moriondo was credited for patenting the earliest known Espresso Machine back in 1884.

Google Doodle celebrates Angelo Moriondo with a Gif of the first known espresso machine. It was created by guest artist Olivia When and it is painted with coffee. Angelo Moriondo was born in a family of entrepreneurs and his grandfather had founded a liquor production company.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrating Angelo Moriondo is also a reminder of a time when coffee was at its peak in popularity in Italy. However, coffee lovers had to face extreme inconvenience as they had to spend a lot of time waiting for the coffee to brew.

On the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo, learn more about the inventor of the Espresso Machine.

Who was Angelo Moriondo?

Angelo Mopriondo was born on June 6, 1851 in Turin, Italy. The inventor of the Espresso Machine belonged to a family of entrepreneurs who had never stopped brewing new ideas or projects.

Angelo Moriondo’s grandfather had founded a liquor production company which was then managed by his father. Moriondo also built the popular chocolate company, ‘Moriondo and Gariglio’ with his brother and cousin.

Angelo Moriondo: How the world was introduced with Espresso Machine?

Angelo Moriondo’s espresso machine was shown at the General Expo at Turin in 1884 and it was awarded the Bronze Medal.

Moriondo’s espresso machine which allayed the difficulties faced by the coffee drinkers consisted of a large boiler that pushed the hot water through a bed of coffee grounds and a second boiler that would produce steam which will flash the bed of coffee and the complete the brew.

The invention of Espresso Machine was then confirmed by an international patent after being registered in Paris, France on October 23, 1885.

Angelo Moriondo Espresso Machine: Why the invention was significant?

