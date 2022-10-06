Nobel Prize 2022: Annie Ernaux wins in Literature

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. Ernaux has been awarded for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory.

The Swedish Academy announced the results on October 06, 2022. The academy will also announce the Nobel Peace award on October 7, 2022.

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

Who is Annie Ernaux?

Annie was born on September 1, 1940. Being a French writer and professor of literature, her work, mostly autobiographical, is linked closely with sociology. Ernaux belongs to a working-class background and grew up in Yvetot in Normandy. She has completed her studies at the universities of Rouen and then Bordeaux. Annie qualified as a school teacher and further gained a higher degree in modern literature. She has worked for a time on a thesis project which, unfinished, on Marvivaux. Ernaux started her literary career in 1974, with an autobiographical novel, Les Armories. She won Renaudot Prize for her other autobiographical work, La Place in 1984. Her work focused on her relationship with her father and her experiences growing up in a small town in France. Ernaux is also one of the seven founding authors from who the Press takes its name and several of her works have been translated into English and published by Seven Stories Press. She was also nominated for the international Booker Prize for her book The Years in 2019.

Annie Ernaux: Awards and Honours

Ernaux has been awarded several honours and prizes. Some of them are as follows:

Prix d’Honneur in 1977 for the 1977 novel Ce qu’ils disent ou rien Prix Marguerite-Duras in 2008 for Les Annees. Prix de la langue francaise in 2008 for the entirety of her oeuvre. Strega European Prize in 2016 for The Years. Prix Formentor in 2019 and much more.

Nobel Prize 2021

The Nobel Prize 2021 for Literature was awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents. Some of his bestseller novels include Paradise, By the Sea, and Desertion.

