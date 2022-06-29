Anti tank Guided Missile of India successfully tested by Indian Army and DRDO

Anti Tank Guided Missile UPSC: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army successfully tested the indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile at the KK range in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra on June 29, 2022. As per the Defence Ministry, the anti-tank guided missile of India was successfully test-fired from the Arjun battle tank. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for the successful trial of the Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).

#WATCH | Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra today. The ATGM hit the bull's-eye with textbook precision: DRDO pic.twitter.com/mf7VxMnSyp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Anti Tank Guided Missile of India tested

The ministry further said that in the test, the ATGM hit the bull’s eye with the textbook precision and successfully tested the target at the minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the flight performance of the missile.

Anti Tank Guided Missile of India tested: Why was it significant?

As per the Defence Ministry, engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of the tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for Arjun tank.

The Ministry further added that with the trial, the anti-tank guided missile’s capability to engage the targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier, the trials have been successful for the maximum range.

Anti Tank Guided Missile of India: What do we know?

The all-indigenous Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead for defeating the Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armored vehicles.

The All Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and has been currently undergoing the technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

The Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams who were involved in the design, development, and the trial of Anti Tank Guided Missile system. He also added that the successful development of the laser-guided ATGM will enhance the firepower of the MBT Arjun.