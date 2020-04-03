AP Government begins doorstep delivery of pensions

The Andhra Pradesh government has been distributing pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. The service started on April 1 with the help of around 2.5 lakh volunteers. The aim is to encourage beneficiaries to stay at home and avoid stepping out.

The state is providing this door-to-door service to 58,44,240 pensioners. A wide range of people will be benefited from the current arrangement of disbursement of the pension.

The beneficiaries have been receiving different amounts as per the defined categories. From old age persons to fishermen and folk artists, the pension will help every section amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

Objective:

The Andhra Pradesh government started door-to-door pension distribution with the purpose of providing help to a wide range of people.

It will help curb the spread of Coronavirus by eliminating the need for pensioners to step out of their homes.

After the distribution of pensions, the government will provide financial relief to the poor. The door-to-door service will start on April 4 with the help of the same volunteers.

Pensioners Amount