What are Swarm Drones that Army has inducted to Boost its Mountain Warfare Preparedness?

Army to Induct Swarm Drones: Indian Army will induct Swarm Drones, Smart Munitions and other disruptive technologies to boost its mountain warfare preparedness. The induction of Swarm Drones in Mechanised Forces was approved by the Union Defence Ministry in July 2022. The nod for induction of Drone Technology as part of the Indian Army was green-lighted along with procurement proposals worth over Rs 28,732 crore. The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

#KnowYourArmy#SwarmDrones being inducted into the Mechanised Forces, duly embracing the niche & disruptive technologies, will provide an edge to #IndianArmy in meeting future security challenges.#AtmaNirbharBharat#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuturepic.twitter.com/Ly4A9BieAV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 26, 2022

Swarm Drones procured from Two Indian Start-Up Companies

According to the details shared by the ADG PI - Indian Army, the procurement of Swarm Drones for the Indian Army is being done from Two Indian Start-Up Companies under the Make in India initiative. In addition to swarm drones, Army also plans to make a fresh procurement case for Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (ASAD-S) which can be deployed in high-altitude areas for surveillance needs.

The official statement issued by the Indian Army with regards to Swarm Drone Induction reads “We need swarm drones to provide tactical commanders with a force multiplier capable of providing surveillance inputs, undertaking close recce of a particular area to confirm inputs received from other ISR resources, engage varied targets like vehicles, artillery and air defence equipment, enemy command and control centres and opportunities.”

What are Swarm Drones?

Swarm Drones are a collection of small and lightweight aerial vehicles that can be controlled from the same station. These drones are equipped with advanced communication systems which enables them to be controlled as a collective. Furthermore, through communication systems, swarm drones can also communicatewith each other to create different flying formations for surveillance and attack modes. Such drones can also carry a variety of payloads in a single mission and organize a collaborative attack against an enemy unit.

Backed by swarming algorithms and Artificial Intelligence software, Swarm Drones canoperate autonomously with minimum human intervention The AI software can also be used to identify targets and expedite response in case of a surprise operation. Such drones can be used in both defensive as well as offensive operations and can offer a decisive edge to tactical commanders using them.

Advantages of Swarm Drone Systems for Armed Forces

All Weather Operations: Swarm Drone System can be deployed at highaltitudes, rough-weather conditions

High Speed and Agility: Drones are powered by advanced motors and can fly at a speed of 100 km per hour giving it high speed and agility for military operations.

Employed for Different Missions: Drones can be deployed by the armed forces for different types of offensive and defensive operations as they can carry out strikes against tanks, infantry combat vehicles, ammunition holding areas, fuel dumps and terror launch pads.

ATR Feature: Swarm Drones are backed by Artificial Intelligence and are equipped with theAutomatic Target Recognition (ATR) feature, which can enable them to automatically recognise targets. ATR is capable of identifying tanks guns, vehicles and humans and display them on the operators’ screen to minimize the chances of a miss hit.