Assam Government signs MoU with Survey of India for rural property survey

The Government of Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India for implementing the Svamitva Scheme in the state. The scheme aims at providing an integrated property validation solution for rural areas.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on June 21, 2021, between Assam, Director of Land, Records and Survey, Shantanu P Gotmare, and Director Assam and Nagaland, Survey of India.

The Assam Government’s Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj will be implementing the scheme with the support of the Panchayat and the Rural Development.

Key details:

• The Survey of India, as the technology partner, will be taking steps for the survey of inhabited rural land by the drone as well as the establishment of the ground-based control stations for enabling a detailed spatial database of properties in the rural areas of the state.

• The purpose behind it is to reduce the property-related disputes in the rural areas as well as the legal cases in Assam.

Svamitva Scheme:

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis on April 24, 2020, on the occasion of ‘National Panchayati Raj’ day and it was rolled out across India on April 24, 2021.

Objective:

Svamitva Scheme will provide a ‘record of rights’ to village household owners who possess houses in inhabited rural areas in the villages. It will in turn enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans as well as for other financial benefits from the banks.