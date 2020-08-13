Assam Gov’t to roll out Arunodoi Scheme to provide financial assistance from October 2

The Assam state government is all set to roll out Arunodoi Scheme from October 2, 2020, with an aim to provide financial assistance to around 17 lakh families in the state.

As per the Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, under the scheme an amount of Rs. 830 per month will be given to the eligible 17 lakh families to buy the essential items of food.

Arunodoi scheme will be the largest Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme of Assam which will benefit 15 to 17 thousand families per Assembly constituency.

GoA has decided to provide Rs 830 per month each to 17 lakh families under the ambitious 'Orunodoi' Scheme. The selection of beneficiaries to start from August 17, 2020. They will receive the amount on the first day of every month, starting from October, 2020.#AssamAlwaysAhead pic.twitter.com/G4yBUUBwq5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

Objective:

Assam government will be rolling out the Arunodoi Scheme to alleviate the financial problems of impoverished families in Assam with the help of Substantial Income Support.

As women are the primary caretakers of the family, they will be kept as the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Key Highlights:

• The selection of the beneficiaries for the scheme will start from August 17, 2020. They will be receiving the amount on the first day of every month.

• The support given by the government of Rs. 830 per month will mean an additional per annum income of Rs. 10,000 to the poor households, in order to meet their nutritional and medical needs.

• Assam government will send the amount through DBT to the bank account of the nominated woman of the family.

Who will be benefitted from the scheme?

In order to avail the benefits of the scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Assam as well as must be presently residing in the state. Along with this, the composite household income of the applicant for the Arunodoi Scheme must be less than Rs. 2 lakh per annum.

Under the scheme the priority will be given to the household with an especially abled nominated female, widowed/divorced/unmarried female/separate female, specially-abled household member.

The scheme will benefit all the poor households in the state whether they have been covered under NFSA or not.