Australian fast bowler James Pattinson retired from International Cricket

James Pattinson, Australian fast bowler and once the most feared bowler in the cricket world, has decided to retire from international cricket. Pattinson, who made his test debut for Australia as a tearaway right arm, has made the decision of stepping away from international cricket to focus on family, helping develop the next generation of fast bowlers and playing for the state.

James Pattinson, who will miss the opening round of fixtures for Victoria through injury, said “Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes back a crack but in the end, I haven’t had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season.”

Pattinson went on to say, “If I was to be part of Ashes, I would need to do myself and my teammates' justice. I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100% fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.”

George Bailey, the Chair of the National Selection (NSP) said that James Pattinson’s drive, passion, and energy in his time within the Australian team was one of his greatest strengths, along with his ability with the ball.

James Pattinson: Matches and Records

• James Pattinson, the right-armer played 21 Test Matches, four T20 Internationals, and 15 One-Day Internationals for Australia. Pattinson has also played 76 first-class games for Victoria

• Pattinson has a record of taking 81 wickets at 26.33 in his Test career and has 302 wickets at 22.52 in first-class cricket.

• James Pattinson played his first Test Match against New Zealand in 2011 and had announced himself on the world stage with 5/27 in the second innings of Australia’s nine-wicket win. Pattinson was named ‘Man of the Series’ with fourteen wickets in the Two-test series.

• Pattinson repeated the effort in his next Test Match against India at the MCG with 6-108. After a short injury, he returned against India with another five-wicket haul in Chepauk. It was the only time that an Australian fast bowler has done so at the ground.

• It was repeated at his next outing in 2015 in a match against West Indies with another five-wicket performance, taking 5/27. It equaled his best career figures.

• James Pattinson played a further six Test Matches after, however, he was restricted because of a number of injuries including the back surgery.

• Pattinson's last Test Match was against New Zealand in Sydney, the side he made his debut against a decade earlier.

James Pattinson: Career Statistics

Competition Test ODI Matches 21 15 Runs Scored 417 42 Balls Bowled 3,963 727 Wickets 81 16 Bowling Average 26.33 42.56 5 Wickets in Innings 4 0 Best Bowling 5/27 4/51 Catches/Stumpings 6/- 3/-

James Pattinson: Domestic Career Highlights

• James Pattinson is an Australian cricketer who plays for Victoria.

• He played for Dandenong Cricket Club in the Victorian Premier Cricket and also played for Australia in the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia in 2008.

• For the 2013 Indian Premier League, Pattinson was brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, the bowler was ruled out of the tournament without playing any of the matches because of non-cricket-related medical conditions.

• For IPL 2020, he was included in Mumbai Indians Team. He eventually made his IPL debut in the 2020 season and became a regular member.