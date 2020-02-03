Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin win singles titles

Australian Open 2020 in News: Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis star, once again established his reign at the Australian Open 2020. Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria (6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4) to win the men's singles title. On the other hand, Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza to win her first major title.

Sofia Kenin emerged as a new sensation in Tennis while Novak Djokovic once again proved his dominance. Djokovic took 3 hours and 59 minutes to win the final game. It was the third Grand Slam final of Thiem and he has suffered defeat in all three matches. Earlier, he has reached in the finals of the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

Men’s Singles

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open title for record 8th time which is the most number of times by any player in the world. He had earlier won this title in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019. He has won this title three times in a row from 2011 to 2013 and it is a record in terms of Open Era. This is the 17th single Grand Slam title of Djokovic's career.

Women’s Singles

America's Sofia Canin defeated Spain's Garbine Muguruza (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) to win the women's singles title at the first Grand Slam of the year. Sofia Kenin won this title for the first time in her career. She won the match in two hours and three minutes and became a new tennis sensation. However, both players were playing for the first time in the finals of a Grand Slam.

Men’s Doubles

The pair of Joe Salisbury (UK) and Rajeev Ram (USA) defeated Luke Saville and Max Purcell (6-4 6-2) to win the men's doubles title. Rajeev Ram is an Indian origin US-based tennis player. Rajeev and Joe won the Grand Slam doubles title for the first time.

Women’s Doubles

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic defeated the pair of Hsieh Su Wei and Barbora Strycova to win the Australian Open Women's Doubles title 2020.

Mixed doubles

The mixed pair of Barbora Krejcikova-Nikola Mektic won the Australian Open Mixed doubles title 2020 by defeating Bethanie Mattek and Briton Jamie Murray.

