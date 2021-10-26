AY.4 Variant: 6 fully vaccinated people found infected with COVID delta subvariant in MP

Six fully vaccinated people from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district have been found infected with new Coronavirus variant AY.4.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said that as per the report received from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), six persons were found infected with the AY.4 variant of Coronavirus. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing along with other infected people in September 2021.

Saitya further said that it is for the first time in the last 19 months of the COVID-19 pandemic that the AY.4 variant was found. He added that all the 6 individuals found infected with AY.4 Variant were fully vaccinated and they have recovered after the treatment.

The CMHO also informed that over 50 people who came in contact with these 6 people in the last few days were found to be healthy after testing.

AY.4 Variant in Madhya Pradesh: Key details • The six patients from Madhya Pradesh who have been infected with the sub-lineage of Delta Variant, include three patients from Indore City and three from Indore district’s Mhow town. • The samples of these 6 asymptomatic patients were sent for genome sequencing to NCDC. The 6 patients were aged between 41 and 80 years. • All these 6 people infected with the AY.4 Variant of COVID have a travel history of other cities and states, however, there is no history of international travel.

Which state reported first case of the AY.4 Variant?

Maharashtra was the first state in India that had reported the case of the AY.4 Variant. One percent of samples from Maharashtra in April 2021 were found positive with the AY.4 sub-lineage of the Delta variant.

The same sublineage of Delta variant was detected in 2% of samples from Maharashtra, whose genome sequencing wad one in July 2021. The proportion of the variant surged up to 44% in the samples from the Western State whose genome sequencing was done in August 2021.

About AY.4 Variant of COVID

Dr. Anita Mutha, Head of the Microbiology Department of the Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, stated that AY.4 is a new variant of COVID and not much information is yet available about its severity.

COVID-19 cases in Indore, MP

So far, a total of 1,53,202 cases have been reported in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and among them, 1,391 have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

Indore remained the worst affected district in Madhya Pradesh when the COVID-19 pandemic raged. However, due to the rapid vaccination, the number of COVID-19 infections in the district has come down to one or two per day.