AYUSH Ghar Dwar: Ayush department launches wellness programme for COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh

The AYUSH Department on May 14, 2021, launched a state-wide wellness programme ‘AYUSH Ghar Dwar’ for the Coronavirus patients in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.

The Ayush Dwar Programme in Himachal Pradesh has been launched by AYUSH Vibhag Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Art of Living Organisation. The program was launched by the Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal. He also unveiled a booklet related to the program.

During the launch, the minister stated that the program will be beneficial for around 30,000 COVID-19 patients in the state who are in home isolation as well as those who are hospitalized in the healthcare facilities.

Objective:

• The initiative by the government aims at providing the Holistic Healthcare Approach through AYUSH in order to ensure not only physical, but also social, mental, and spiritual well-being to the COVID-19 patients.

• The program will also help in reducing the disease burden of the pandemic by increasing the improved quality of life, recovery rate, equitable healthcare facility, and ensuring better rehabilitation post Coronavirus infection.

Ayush Ghar Dwar: Key Details

• Under the program by the government, around 1,000 virtual groups will be made on different social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Zoom, or Google Meet.

• On these platforms, trained instructors on Ayurveda will be conducting virtual sessions on Pranayam, Yoga, Meditation, Breathing Exercises, medicines, therapies, and practices to calm the mind besides others.

• Basic yoga techniques such as Pranayam will provide strength to the person. Doing Yoga under the program will provide mental support to the patients and will encourage them to pursue a healthier life.