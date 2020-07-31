Ayush Minister Shripad Naik reviews National Ayush Mission, launches a dedicated web-portal

Ayush Minister, Shripad Naik on July 30 chaired a webinar of AYUSH/health ministers of all the states and UTs in order to review the centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission and the operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness centres.

During the occasion, Shripad Naik also launched a dedicated web-portal for the National AYUSH Mission for submitting Utilization certificates, State Annual Action Plans, information related to DBT, Physical & Financial Progress Report, etc.

AYUSH/health Ministers from all the States and UTs along with the principle secretaries/secretaries (AYUSH/Health), Directors/Commissioners also participated in the webinar.

Significance of the web-portal for National Ayush Mission:

The step of launching a dedicated web-portal for National Ayush Mission is to bring transparency and ease of doing work with the use of IT applications, as per the policy of the government.

Webinar of AYUSH/health Ministers:

During the webinar, 15 AYUSH/Health Ministers shared their views on the operationalization of the Ayush Health & Wellness Centres and the implementation and the progress of National AYUSH Mission in their states and UTs.

Ayush Ministers also ensured their complete cooperation to operationalize the health wellness centres and to bring significant progress on the approved activities under the National AYUSH Mission.

In the video-conference, Shripad Naik requested the Ayush Ministers to give due focus to the establishments and operationalization of the centres in order to strengthen the primary healthcare delivery system and to extend the Ayush healthcare to the needy public.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH Vd. mentioned that the health and wellness centre is also an opportunity for the AYUSH system to establish its effectiveness in the public health sector. He also emphasized on the timely utilization of the funds.

States and UTs have also been requested to timely operationalize the centres as per the targets assigned to them.