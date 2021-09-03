AYUSH Ministry launches campaign to distribute prophylactic medicines for COVID-19

The AYUSH Ministry on September 2, 2021, launched a campaign for distributing Ayush prophylactic medicines and written guidelines on diet and lifestyle to 75 lakh people across the country to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special focus on people aged 60 years and above.

The Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ayush and Woman and Child Development Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai launched the campaign to distribute prophylactic medicines for COVID-19. The campaign is a part of the activities and campaigns that the AYUSH ministry is launching during the AYUSH week from August 30 to September 5, 2021, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On September 1, 2021, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Y-Break App for working professionals. Going forward, the Ministry on September 3 will launch the campaign to provide saplings of medicinal plants to 75 lakh families under the ‘AyushAapkeDwar’ programme. On September 4, the Ministry will organize a series of sensitization lectures and distribution of IEC material to school and college students. The Ministry will conclude the AYUSH week on September 5 with a webinar on the Y-Break app.

AYUSH Ministry campaign to distribute prophylactic medicines

In the next one year, the AYUSH Ministry aims to distribute the immunity booster medicines along with the guidelines to fight COVID-19 to 75 lakh people across India. People aged 60 years and above will be the special focus group of the campaign.

The Ayush prophylactic medicines kit for COVID-19 by the AYUSH ministry contains Sanshamani Vati which is also known as Guduchi or Giloy Ghan Vati and Ashwagandha Ghan Vati.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Medicines (CCRAS) has prepared the kit and the guidelines.

Aim of distributing prophylactic medicines campaign

The campaign to distribute prophylactic medicines by the AYUSH ministry has been launched as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

Sonowal during the launch of the campaign said the AYUSH ministry with this campaign aims to contribute towards the vision and mission of PM Narendra Modi to ensure ‘health for all’. Of the seven tasks listed by the PM to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of the elderly is the first one. Hence, people aged 60 years and above are the focus group of the distribution of prophylactic medicines.

The distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines will aid citizens of India in boosting their immunity against the COVID-19 infection.