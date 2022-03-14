BAFTA Awards 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Picture- Check Complete Winners List
BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List: Will Smith won the Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard', while Joanna Scanlan won the Best Actress award for her role in 'After Love'. Check full BAFTA 2022 Winners List here.
BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List: The winners of the 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were announced in a glittery ceremony, conducted at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022.'The Power of the Dog' won two BAFTA awards, Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion. Will Smith won the Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard', while Joanna Scanlan won the Best Actress award for her role in 'After Love'.
Dune won five BAFTA 2022 awards for Best Original Score, Cinematography, Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects, while West Side Story picked up two including Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose and Best Casting. Encanto won BAFTA 2022 for Best Animated Film, Summer of Soul won Best Documentary and Belfast won Outstanding British Film award.
Check full BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List here:
Best Film: The Power of the Dog wins Best Film
Best Director: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Best Actor: Will Smith for King Richard
Best Actress: Joanna Scanlan for After Love
Outstanding British Film: Belfast
Best Animated Film; Encanto
Best Documentary: Summer of Soul
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur for CODA
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Best Original Score: Dune
EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: The Harder They Fall
Best Film not in England Language: Drive My Car
Best Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza
Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA
Best Casting: West Side Story
Best Editing: No Time To Die
Cinematography: Dune
Production Design: Dune
Sound: Dune
Special Visual Effects: Dune
Best Costume Design: Cruella
Best Hair and Make Up: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
British Short Animation: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
British Short Film: The Black Cop
BAFTA
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a leading independent global arts charity. The academy attempts to bring the best work in film, games and television to public attention/
The BAFTA awards aim to support the growth of creative talent in the United Kingdom and internationally. It celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent and enables learning and creative collaboration.
