BAFTA Awards 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Picture- Check Complete Winners List

BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List: The winners of the 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were announced in a glittery ceremony, conducted at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022.'The Power of the Dog' won two BAFTA awards, Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion. Will Smith won the Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard', while Joanna Scanlan won the Best Actress award for her role in 'After Love'.

Dune won five BAFTA 2022 awards for Best Original Score, Cinematography, Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects, while West Side Story picked up two including Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose and Best Casting. Encanto won BAFTA 2022 for Best Animated Film, Summer of Soul won Best Documentary and Belfast won Outstanding British Film award.

The 2022 BAFTA awards.#AFPgraphics lists main winners at the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on March 13 pic.twitter.com/pHZDNgnipk — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 14, 2022

Check full BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List here:

Best Film: The Power of the Dog wins Best Film

Best Director: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Actor: Will Smith for King Richard

Best Actress: Joanna Scanlan for After Love

Outstanding British Film: Belfast

Best Animated Film; Encanto

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur for CODA

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Original Score: Dune

EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: The Harder They Fall

Best Film not in England Language: Drive My Car

Best Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza

Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

Best Casting: West Side Story

Best Editing: No Time To Die

Cinematography: Dune

Production Design: Dune

Sound: Dune

Special Visual Effects: Dune

Best Costume Design: Cruella

Best Hair and Make Up: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

British Short Animation: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

British Short Film: The Black Cop

BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a leading independent global arts charity. The academy attempts to bring the best work in film, games and television to public attention/

The BAFTA awards aim to support the growth of creative talent in the United Kingdom and internationally. It celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent and enables learning and creative collaboration.