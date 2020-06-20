BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after his apology

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on June 19, 2020 recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after he gave his apology to the federation for his misconduct during the Asian Championship earlier in 2020.

On the other hand, HS Prannoy has been issued a notice by BAI, giving him 15 days to respond to his misconduct. The BAI’s statement read that both Srikanth and Prannoy had left the squad at Asian Badminton Championship in Manila in February, despite advice not to leave, which put India's chances of winning the historic medal at the championship in jeopardy.

India lost in the semi-finals against Indonesia and this led BAI not to recommend either of them on disciplinary grounds for this year’s National Sports Awards. However, the former world number 1 has submitted an unconditional apology.

The Badminton Association stated that they received an email from Kidambi Srikanth in which he has accepted the mistake and promised not to indulge in such activities in the future. The BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania stated that considering the talent of Srikanth and his accomplishments, they have decided to recommend his name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

HS Prannoy had hit out at the BAI earlier this, questioning the selection criteria for the Arjuna Award. The shuttler criticised that the players who have won nothing have been recommended, while the players who have medals to their credit have been snubbed.

His remarks came after BAI recommended the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

BAI issues notice to HS Pronnoy

HS Pronnoy has been issued a notice to respond in 15 days on his misconduct. The shuttler had slammed BAI, fellow players and went on to say that 'country is a joke' on social media and in media interviews.

The BAI General Secretary said that there have been several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy and the federation has been very tolerant all this while but in the recent past his attitude has forced the association to take action and also relook at the disciplinary policies.

Singhania said that a show-cause letter has been issued to the shuttler for the remarks he made and stated that If the player fails to respond in the allotted time, the BAI will be taking stern action against the shuttler.

Background

The Badminton Association of India is formulating a code of conduct for its players, coaches and technical officials which has to be abided strictly.