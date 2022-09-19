World Wrestling Championship 2022: Bajrang Punia wins bronze, first Indian to win four medals

Ace grappler Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning bronze on September 18, 2022. The wrestler captured bronze in the men’s 65 kg category.

Bajrang Punia defeated Puerto Rico’s Sebastian C Rivera by 11-9. The Wrestler began his journey in 2013 and has also captured a bronze in 2019. This is India’s second medal at the World Wrestling Championship 2022. Earlier Vinesh Phogat won a bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg category at Belgrade on September 14, 2022.

4️⃣th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️



Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE🥉 again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade🤩



His World Championships CV now:



SILVER - 2018

BRONZE - 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2022

World Wrestling Championship: Who were the opponents of Bajrang Punia?

The Indian Wrestler defeated Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico with a close point of 11-9 and won the bronze in the 65kg category. Bajrang Punia lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of the USA in the quarterfinals. The Wrestler also defeated Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia by 7-6 points and qualified for the bronze medal contest through the repechage round.

Bajrang Punia: How many medals won so far?

Bajrang Punia is the only Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships. He won his first bronze in 2013 in the 60kg category at Hungry. The wrestler again won a silver in the 2018 World Wrestling Championship in the 65 kg category at Budapest. Later in 2019, Bajrang again won a bronze in the 65 kg category at Nur Sultan. On September 18, 2022, Bajrang Punia again won a bronze in the 65kg category at Belgrade.

India at World Wrestling Championship

Besides Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat captured her second World Championship bronze medal in the women's 53kg category. She defeated Emma Malmgren of Sweden by 8-0 and won a bronze medal. India had fielded a 30-member team for the ongoing World Championships but made a below-par performance, securing just two medals. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya had crashed out early and failed to acquire a podium finish.

