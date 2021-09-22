Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina honoured with SDG Progress award

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was conferred with the ‘SDG Progress Award’ by the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) for Bangladesh’s steady progress in achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen informed during a media briefing in New York that the Bangladesh PM dedicated the award to the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is currently on a visit to the United States to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister called the award an international acknowledgment of Bangladesh’s success in spearheading the UN SDGs. He said "the award is a recognition of our endeavours engaged in achieving SDGs. ‘Leaving no one behind’ is the key part of the SDGs. We will continue our efforts to march towards progress and prosperity so that no one is left behind."

Sustainable Development Solutions Network

The UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) was set up in 2012 by prominent economist and development strategist Professor Jeffrey D Sachs under the auspices of the UN secretary-general.

The network aims to bring together global scientific and technological expertise to promote practical solutions to enable sustainable development and study country-specific competitiveness in development performances.

Sheikh Hasina was introduced at the award conferral event as the ‘jewel in the crown of the day.' SDSN founder Sachs appreciated the leader for spearheading the SDG campaign even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per one of the international reports, Bangladesh is placed third in the world in achieving SDG targets. SDSN founder Sachs said that the award is a testimony of the endeavours engaged in achieving the SDGs, which aims to ensure that no one is left behind.

Background

The Bangladesh Prime Minister participated in several international events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly including a closed-door meeting of heads of government on climate change jointly hosted by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and British PM Boris Johnson.

She also dedicated a bench and planted a tree sapling at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh who served as the nation's first President and later as the Prime Minister until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

“Peace is imperative for the survival of humanity. It represents the deepest aspirations of men and women throughout the world” - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at UNGA, 1974.



The Bangladesh PM also paid tribute to the memories of the martyrs of the UN peacekeeping missions by placing floral wreaths.