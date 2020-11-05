Bangladesh, United States jointly launch naval exercise ‘CARAT Bangladesh 2020’

The navies of the United States and Bangladesh have jointly launched on November 4, 2020, the ‘Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020’ in order to broaden relationships and expand maritime awareness between the two nations.

As per the press release by the US Embassy in Dhaka, the exercise will demonstrate the United States continuing commitment to working with the Bangladesh military in order to address the shared maritime security concerns. It will also strengthen partnerships to ensure an open and free Indo-pacific region.

Pleased the 🇺🇸& 🇧🇩navies launched Cooperation Afloat Readiness & Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020 today. CARAT demonstrates the 🇺🇸’s commitment to work w/🇧🇩to address shared maritime security concerns & ensure a free & open #IndoPacific

https://t.co/bHrZYrQXIx — U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) November 4, 2020

Launch of CARAT Bangladesh 2020:

While speaking during the inaugural program held virtually, Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, Commander of Expeditionary Strike Group stated that the US navy will continue to learn from and operate with Bangladesh Navy.

He added that the US Navy stands together with Bangladesh in its commitment to open and free maritime commons.

While presiding over the opening ceremony, Commander, Navy Fleet Rear Admiral of Bangladesh, M. Mahbub-Ul Islam underlined that CARAT has become a unique forum to work with the Navy of the United States. He added that partnership and mutual cooperation is essential for making the maritime domain safe.

About CARAT Bangladesh 2020:

• The CARAT exercise involves a variety of professional exchanges as well as people to people interactions.

• The event will take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• The sea phase of the CARAT naval exercise will take place in the Bay of Bengal with ships from both Bangladesh and the United States.

• The events of CARAT 2020 have been designed to enhance interoperability between the navies of Bangladesh and the US.

• Both the nations will also be working through the coordinated deployment of surface ships in order to include tactical maneuvers among other activities.