Basavaraj Somappa Bommai sworn in as new Karnataka Chief Minister: All you need to know!

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, senior BJP leader and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister, was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka in an oath-taking ceremony at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan on July 28, 2021. He was administered the oath of the office by new Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took the oath of office alone. The 61-year-old leader was appointed as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka during a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 27, a day after BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4RPPysdQBa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Speaking on his appointment, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai said "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance."

It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance: Karnataka CM elect Basavaraj S Bommai pic.twitter.com/FPSXRbB8ID — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

Who is Basavaraj Somappa Bommai?

•Born on January 28, 1960, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, who was a senior leader of the Janata Parivar and served as the 11th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

•He graduated in mechanical engineering and was an agriculturist and industrialist by profession.

•Before joining politics, he had worked in Tata Motors, Pune and then became an industrial entrepreneur.

•He belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa also belongs. The Lingayat community, a key vote base for the BJP, accounts for 16-17 percent of the state's population.

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai's Political Career

•Basavaraj Somappa Bommai began his political career by being a part of the Janata Dal. He served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council twice in 1997 and 2003 from Dharwad local authorities constituency.

•He has previously served as the Political Secretary to former Chief Minister J H Patel and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative council.

•Bommai joined the BJP in February 2008 and has remained in the party since then.

•He was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district in the same year and retained his seat in 2013 and then in 2018.

•The 61-year-old, known to be a Yeddyurappa loyalist, was the Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers, which was dissolved on July 26.

•He also served as the Minister-in-charge of Haveri and Udupi Districts. He has been a Minister in both cabinets of Yeddyurappa.

•He was the Minister for Water Resources and Cooperation in the previous BJP government. He is widely known for his contributions to several irrigation schemes in Karnataka.