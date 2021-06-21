BCCI to bid for 2031 ODI World Cup, 2028 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy

The BCCI has decided to bid for three major global ICC events including the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2028 T20 World Cup and 2031 ODI World Cup during the next eight-year tournament cycle that starts from 2024..

The decision was taken at BCCI's Emergent Apex Council meeting, which was held virtually on June 20, 2021. The cricket board is confident that it can easily host big-ticket tournaments every two years.

A senior office-bearer confirmed the news and said that the BCCI Apex Council has agreed to this principle.

Key Highlights

• The ICC had announced previously that the Champions Trophy will be revived during the next FTP cycle. Accordingly, India has decided to bid for it.

• The Champions Trophy has not been held since 2017 when it was host by England. It is a short tournament.

• India is the host for T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held this year.

• India will also host the rescheduled 2023 Cricket World Cup, which will now be held between October-November 2023.

• Hence, the BCCI thought that it is only fair that after the 2023 World Cup, they bid for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

• As per BCCI, India should be in a position to host a global event every two to three years and hence it is planning to bid for three events.

• The ICC has decided that the ODI World Cup from the next cycle will be a 14-team event, while the T20 World Cup will have 20 teams.

BCCI to form 10-member panel

• The BCCI will also be forming a 10-member panel for Ranji Trophy compensation, which will decide on the modalities of compensation for the domestic players due to the cancellation of the Ranji Trophy, last season.

• The committee will comprise one representative from each of the six zones -North, West South, East, Central and North East along with four office bearers including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

• The Ranji Trophy players currently get Rs 1.40 lakh per match as match fees and another amount from BCCI's Gross Revenue Share (GRS).

• A good domestic player who plays all three formats without the IPL makes around 20 lakh per annum.

• Last year, only two tournaments --Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy and Vijay Hazare One Day Trophy were held --where the match fee for first-team players was Rs 35,000 per game.