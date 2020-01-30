Search

Bengaluru has world’s worst traffic, Mumbai ranked 4th in the list: Report

The maximum congestion (103 percent) in Bengaluru was recorded on August 20, 2019. Delhi has the maximum number of cars 

Jan 30, 2020 14:51 IST
Bangalore has declared as the world’s worst city in terms of traffic congestion. According to the Global Traffic Index-2019, conducted by a Netherlands based firm Tom-Tom, people spent 243 hours in traffic jams in 2019. India has four such cities among the world's 10 highest traffic-congested cities.

The vehicle navigation company, TomTom’s, said in its annual traffic index that it has surveyed in 416 cities, in 57 countries and 6 continents. It is the ninth annual edition of TomTom.

India Specific Findings

• According to the report, it takes 71% more time to complete the journey of 30 minutes. Not only this, four Indian cities have been included in the world's top 10 cities with most congested traffic.
• As per average, people in Bangalore spend 243 hours every year in traffic jams which is equal to 10 days and 3 hours.
• The maximum congestion (103 percent) in Bengaluru was recorded on August 20, 2019, while the lowest congestion (30%) was recorded on April 06, 2019.
• Similarly, people driving in Mumbai spend 209 hours in traffic every year.
• Maximum congestion was recorded on September 09, 2019 (101%) while the lowest congestion was recorded on March 21, 2019.
• According to the report, Delhi has the maximum number of cars while it is fourth on the list.

Top 10 cities with worst traffic in the world

City

Congestion %

Bengaluru, India

71%

Manila, Philippines

71%

Bogota, Colombia

68%

Mumbai, India

65%

Pune, India

59%

Moscow, Russia

59%

Lima, Peru

57%

Delhi, India

56%

Istanbul, Turkey

55%

Jakarta, Indonesia

53%

Global Findings

Manila (Philippines), Bogota (Colombia), Moscow (Russia), Lima (Peru), Istanbul (Turkey) and Jakarta (Indonesia) are also in the top-10 list. According to the report, people are spending an average of 193 hours of their life in traffic-jam every year. Greensboro-High Point of USA has the least traffic congestion in the world.

