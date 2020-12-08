Bharat Bandh today: What is open, what will be closed? Metro, buses to operate, markets to remain open

Bharat Bandh today: The nationwide strike called by farmer unions will be observed across the country today. The strikes were called after 5 rounds of failed talks with the centre.

The farmers are firm on their demand for rolling back of the three agricultural laws and decided to voice their protest peacefully on December 8th. However, the farmer unions asserted that they don't want to cause problems to the common man, therefore, the strike will be from 11 am to 3 pm so that daily commuters can go and return from work without problems.

Our protest will be completely peaceful. If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we provide them with water and fruits. Ours is a different concept: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union#BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/llqevLaSjK — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

During the strike, the agitating farmer groups are expected to sit on dharna on various roads and highways within Haryana and on the outskirts of Delhi and block them. The Haryana Police and Delhi Police have issued travel advisories on traffic blockages on various roads and highways to ensure law and order.

Which Delhi-Haryana borders will remain open?

According to the Delhi Police, the borders that will remain open to Haryana include Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Which transport will not be affected by Bharat Bandh?

Metro: The Delhi Metro will operate as usual. No changes have been announced in Metro train timings.

Buses: The DTC and Cluster buses will also operate as usual.

Which transport will be affected?

Train: Train schedule could possibly be tweaked based on alerts by the Delhi Police.

Cabs: While Ola and Uber have not issued any official comment, they do expect a dip in the availability of cabs. The airport taxis will continue to be available.

Autos: The auto-rickshaw unions are divided on supporting the nationwide strike so there could be a lesser number of autos on the road.

Which highways will be impacted by the strike?

The protest could impact the main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48).

Heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). The farmers' protest at the border entered 13th day today.



Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, against the Central Government's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/8KA6gam3oJ — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

What else will remain open?

Banks: The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) expressed solidarity with farmers but refused to participate in the Bharat Bandh. So, banking services will remain open today.

Public Transport: The transport sector will function as usual, as All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) is not joining the strike. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will also not be a part of the ‘Bharat Bandh'. Hence, all public transport in Delhi, mainly metro and buses will work as usual.

Markets: In a joint statement, the traders’ body CAIT said that the transporters and traders won’t participate in the nationwide strike. The Delhi government also issued a notice that none of the major trade unions will observe the strike. So, markets across the country including Delhi will remain open and business activities will continue as usual.

Emergency services: The farmer unions themselves promised that their strike will not impact emergency services such as ambulance and hospital services across the country.

Wedding programmes: Wedding programmes will also be allowed to continue and Kisan unions have assured that no trouble will be caused to the people attending wedding functions.

What will remain closed?

Transport in Punjab and Haryana: The transport and truck unions in Punjab and Haryana will stop their services today.

Milk, vegetable supply: The milk and vegetable supply will be affected during the bandh.

Mandis: Mandis across several states will remain closed including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. In Delhi, the Azadpur mandi and all other mandis will remain closed.

Hotels/ Restaurants: The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab will be closing all hotels, restaurants, resorts, and bars in the state.

Routes: With farmers agitating at Delhi borders, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued multiple advisories for commuters informing them about routes that will remain closed to avoid discomfort. The Delhi police have requested people to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND instead.

Background

The farmers' protests against the three agricultural laws have entered the 13th day. Till now, five rounds of talks have been held between the centre and the farmers and all have failed. The 6th round of talks is scheduled to be held on December 9th.