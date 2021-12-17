Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi honoured with Bhutan's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo

Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award: Bhutan has honored Prime Minister Modi with the country's highest civilian award- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. It is an acknowledgment of unconditional friendship between India and Bhutan which has further strengthened under PM Modi's leadership. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 10:42 ISTModified On: Dec 17, 2021 12:00 IST
Highest Civilian Award of Bhutan: Bhutan conferred Prime Minister Modi with the country's Highest Civilian Award- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on December 17, 2021. The Head of the State of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk pronounced Prime Minister Modi’s name for the highly prestigious civilian decoration of Bhutan and also highlighted the unconditional friendship between India and Bhutan. The neighbouring country also acknowledged the support that India provided to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic under PM Modi’s leadership.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering also shared the news of PM Modi being conferred with Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award on Twitter. He also shared a photograph with Prime  Minister Modi when he visited the Himalayan country back in 2020.

1. The diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimpu, Bhutan.

2. The basic framework of the bilateral relations between the two countries is the 'Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation' which was signed in 1949 and was later revised in February 2007. 

3. In 2018, India and Bhutan celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations. 

4. Bhutan, being one of the most peaceful neighbor countries of India, has always received economic support from India for the country's socio-economic development since the early 1960s when Bhutan launched its five-year Plans. 

5. One of the other reasons for the strong bilateral relations between India and Bhutan is also the mutually beneficial hydro-power cooperation between the two nations. Hydropower development has been the vital catalyst for the socio-economic development of Bhutan. 

Prime Minister Modi: Other state honours and awards

Decoration

Country

Date
Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia April 3, 2016
State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan  Afghanistan June 4, 2016
Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Palestine February 10, 2018
Order of Zayed United Arab Emirates April 4, 2019
Order of St. Andrew Russia April 12, 2019
Order of the Distinguished Rule Izzuddin Maldives June 8, 2019
King Hamad Order of the Renaissance  Bahrain August 24, 2019
Legion of Merit United States December 21, 2020

Order of the Dragon King- Highest decoration of Bhutan

The Order of the Dragon King is the highest decoration of Bhutan and is awarded in recognition of a lifetime of service to the people and the Kingdom of Bhutan. 

The honours exist in two categories. Order of the Dragon King is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan and also takes precedence over all other orders, medals and decorations. Order of the Dragon King was founded on November 7, 2008, to reward those who devoted a lifetime of service to the nation and people of Bhutan. 

