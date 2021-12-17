PM Modi honoured with Bhutan's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo

Highest Civilian Award of Bhutan: Bhutan conferred Prime Minister Modi with the country's Highest Civilian Award- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on December 17, 2021. The Head of the State of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk pronounced Prime Minister Modi’s name for the highly prestigious civilian decoration of Bhutan and also highlighted the unconditional friendship between India and Bhutan. The neighbouring country also acknowledged the support that India provided to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic under PM Modi’s leadership.

Bhutan confers the country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering also shared the news of PM Modi being conferred with Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award on Twitter. He also shared a photograph with Prime Minister Modi when he visited the Himalayan country back in 2020.

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

During his two-day visit to Bhutan in 2020, PM Modi had also thanked the PM of Bhutan as he had personally come to the airport to receive him. Strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, India has provided Rs. 5,000 crores to the ambitious five-year development plan of Bhutan.

India-Bhutan Relations: Key Facts

1. The diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimpu, Bhutan.

2. The basic framework of the bilateral relations between the two countries is the 'Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation' which was signed in 1949 and was later revised in February 2007.

3. In 2018, India and Bhutan celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.

4. Bhutan, being one of the most peaceful neighbor countries of India, has always received economic support from India for the country's socio-economic development since the early 1960s when Bhutan launched its five-year Plans.

5. One of the other reasons for the strong bilateral relations between India and Bhutan is also the mutually beneficial hydro-power cooperation between the two nations. Hydropower development has been the vital catalyst for the socio-economic development of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi: Other state honours and awards

Decoration Country Date Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia April 3, 2016 State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan Afghanistan June 4, 2016 Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Palestine February 10, 2018 Order of Zayed United Arab Emirates April 4, 2019 Order of St. Andrew Russia April 12, 2019 Order of the Distinguished Rule Izzuddin Maldives June 8, 2019 King Hamad Order of the Renaissance Bahrain August 24, 2019 Legion of Merit United States December 21, 2020

Order of the Dragon King- Highest decoration of Bhutan

The Order of the Dragon King is the highest decoration of Bhutan and is awarded in recognition of a lifetime of service to the people and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The honours exist in two categories. Order of the Dragon King is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan and also takes precedence over all other orders, medals and decorations. Order of the Dragon King was founded on November 7, 2008, to reward those who devoted a lifetime of service to the nation and people of Bhutan.