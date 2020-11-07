Bihar Phase 3 Elections 2020: 34.82 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, locals in Begusarai boycott elections

Bihar Phase 3 Elections 2020: The voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020 is currently underway.

Under this phase, around 2.35 voters will decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in 78 Assembly seats across19 districts of the state.

Among the total 1,204 candidates in the fray in the last phase of Bihar Elections, 1,094 are male candidates and 110 are female.

Some of the prominent candidates in this phase include Congress's Subhashini Sharad Yadav, daughter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, who is contesting from Bihariganj constituency, BJP's Niraj Kumar Singh from Chhatapur seat and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Assembly Speaker, who is contesting from Sarairanjan assembly constituency.

Voter Turnout till 1 pm

Bihar has recorded 34.82 % voter turnout till 1 pm in the third and final phase of state assembly elections.

34.82 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the ongoing third phase of #BiharElections2020. pic.twitter.com/IZebxiJwb5 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Locals boycott elections in Begusarai

A polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look, as locals there decided to boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area.

#BiharElections2020: A polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area; people stage demonstration against the govt. pic.twitter.com/TqHkPF5SdD — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Polling Booth in Saharsa decorated with Madhubani artwork

A polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated with Madhubani artwork by the district administration for the third and final phase of Bihar Election 2020. Saharsa DM was quoted saying that because of the good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote.

Bihar: A polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated by the district administration with Madhubani artwork, for the third and final phase of #BiharElection2020.



"Because of good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote," says Saharsa DM pic.twitter.com/jBVKErcZXy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Largest & Smallest constituency

Area-wise, Valmiki Nagar is the largest assembly constituency in the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020, while Hayaghat is the smallest assembly constituency. Saharsa is the largest constituency in terms of the size of the electorate.

Locals make temporary bridge to help voters

The locals in Muzaffarpur have made a temporary bridge to help voters reach a polling station. A local was quoted saying that there was no bridge to cross the water stream so they constructed a bridge to enable easy movement of people, as they wanted maximum people to cast their vote.

#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Muzaffarpur to help voters reach a polling station.



"There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local. pic.twitter.com/GIDsE8qGUU — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Voter Turnout till 11 am

Bihar recorded 19.77% voter turnout till 11:00 am in the third phase of State Assembly elections.

Bihar records 19.77% voter turnout till 11:00 am in the third phase of State Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/KRF87t37ch — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Voter Turnout till 10 am

8.13% voter turnout was recorded till 10 am.

Voter Turnout till 9 am

The voter turnout was recorded to be 7.69% till 9 am, as per Election Commission of India.

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao has cast her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third and final phase of Bihar Election 2020.

Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of #BiharElection2020.



She is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj. pic.twitter.com/eTKt4NcIen — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim cast his vote at a polling station in Katihar. He appealed to all the people of the state to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected.

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote at a polling station in Katihar.



He says, "I appeal to people of the State to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected." #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/EuabwDj17A — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Voting underway in Darbhanga, Araria

The voting for the third phase of Bihar Elections is underway. Check visuals from polling stations in Darbhanga and Araria.

Voting for the third phase of #BiharElections is underway; visuals from polling stations in Darbhanga (pic 1 & 2) and Araria (pic 3 & 4). pic.twitter.com/z0F2ySS6C8 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

PM Modi tweets urging voters to set new voting record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet requested all voters in Bihar to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. He also emphasised on the need to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/R74tzrIu34 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Voters maintain social distancing while queuing up to vote

People were seen maintaining proper social distancing while waiting to cast their votes at polling booth number 195 and 196 in the Kishanganj assembly constituency for the third and final phase

#WATCH | Bihar: People queue up at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj for the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pxC023Pj22 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

By-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat

Voting is also being carried out for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

Voting begins for the third and final phase of Bihar polls, 1204 candidates in fray for 78 Assembly seats.



Voting also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato. pic.twitter.com/jwpVYdprPV — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Voting begins:1204 candidates in fray

Voting has begun for the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020 and this phase will determine the fate of 1204 candidates, including 382 independents.

Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Bihar: Voters cast votes at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj in the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pjBrsVSOnF — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Mock polling was undertaken at polling booth no 178 in Araria

Mock polling was carried out at polling booth no 178 in Araria. Voting will take place today in 78 assembly seats across 19 districts of Bihar.

Bihar: Mock poll underway at polling booth no 178 in Araria



Voting for the third and final phase of #BiharPolls will be held on 78 Assembly seats today. pic.twitter.com/4bHwSjDYEF — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Sanitisation being done at a polling booth

Sanitisation work was being carried out at a polling booth in Muzaffarpur before the start of the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020.