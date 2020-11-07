Bihar Phase 3 Elections 2020: 34.82 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, locals in Begusarai boycott elections

Bihar recorded 34.82 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the third phase of State Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India. 

Bihar Phase 3 Elections 2020: The voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020 is currently underway. 
Under this phase, around 2.35 voters will decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in 78 Assembly seats across19 districts of the state. 

Among the total 1,204 candidates in the fray in the last phase of Bihar Elections, 1,094 are male candidates and 110 are female. 

Some of the prominent candidates in this phase include Congress's Subhashini Sharad Yadav, daughter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, who is contesting from Bihariganj constituency, BJP's Niraj Kumar Singh from Chhatapur seat and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Assembly Speaker, who is contesting from Sarairanjan assembly constituency.

Bihar has recorded 34.82 % voter turnout till 1 pm in the third and final phase of state assembly elections. 

Locals boycott elections in Begusarai

A polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look, as locals there decided to boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area. 

Polling Booth in Saharsa decorated with Madhubani artwork

A polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated with Madhubani artwork by the district administration for the third and final phase of Bihar Election 2020. Saharsa DM was quoted saying that because of the good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote. 

Largest & Smallest constituency

Area-wise, Valmiki Nagar is the largest assembly constituency in the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020, while Hayaghat is the smallest assembly constituency.  Saharsa is the largest constituency in terms of the size of the electorate.

Locals make temporary bridge to help voters

The locals in Muzaffarpur have made a temporary bridge to help voters reach a polling station. A local was quoted saying that there was no bridge to cross the water stream so they constructed a bridge to enable easy movement of people, as they wanted maximum people to cast their vote.

Bihar recorded 19.77% voter turnout till 11:00 am in the third phase of State Assembly elections.

8.13% voter turnout was recorded till 10 am.

The voter turnout was recorded to be 7.69% till 9 am, as per Election Commission of India. 

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao has cast her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third and final phase of Bihar Election 2020.

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim cast his vote at a polling station in Katihar. He appealed to all the people of the state to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected. 

Voting underway in Darbhanga, Araria

The voting for the third phase of Bihar Elections is underway. Check visuals from polling stations in Darbhanga and Araria.

PM Modi tweets urging voters to set new voting record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet requested all voters in Bihar to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. He also emphasised on the need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. 

Voters maintain social distancing while queuing up to vote

People were seen maintaining proper social distancing while waiting to cast their votes at polling booth number 195 and 196 in the Kishanganj assembly constituency for the third and final phase

By-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat

Voting is also being carried out for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

Voting begins:1204 candidates in fray

Voting has begun for the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020 and this phase will determine the fate of 1204 candidates, including 382 independents. 

Mock polling was undertaken at polling booth no 178 in Araria

Mock polling was carried out at polling booth no 178 in Araria. Voting will take place today in 78 assembly seats across 19 districts of Bihar. 

Sanitisation being done at a polling booth

Sanitisation work was being carried out at a polling booth in Muzaffarpur before the start of the third and final phase of Bihar Elections 2020.

