Broadcast Seva Portal launched: Know Objective, Significance, Services Offered- How to Access?

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Delhi on April 4, 2022.

The I&B Minister said on the occasion that media and entertainment sector is growing continuously. While it is currently a USD 25 billion, it is expected to be USD 30 billion in the next 2 years.

While speaking on media, Thakur said that we have over 900 satellite TV channels,over 1762 multi-service operators,350 community radio stations and over 380 FM channels.

Broadcast Seva Portal: Objective

The Broadcast Seva (BS) Portal will provide a single point facility to the stakeholders and applicants to apply for various registrations, permissions and licences issued by I&B Ministry for broadcast related activities.

The portal will enable establishment of an efficient and transparent system for the growth and management of the Broadcast sector.

The portal will enable smooth communication between the applicants and different stakeholders and speed up processing of applications.

Significance

The Broadcast Seva Portal is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision for enabling Ease of Doing Business and promoting Make in India and Digital India initiatives.

Broadcast Seva Portal Services

-The portal has a database of institutions including TV channels, news agencues, TRP agencies, OTT and Digital Media, local cable operators, DTH Operators, FM channels, community radio stations, Multi-System Operators, Satellite TV Channels, Teleports, HITS Operators and user information system.

-Payment of Annual Permission Fees for TV Channels / Teleports

-Application and process guidelines for setting up of Community Radio Stations

-Application and process guidelines for registration as Multi-System Operators

-Application guidelines for Temporary uplink of Live Events

How to access Broadcast Seva Portal?

-Visit this link: new.broadcastseva.gov.in

-Click on respective links to get access the required database

-Sign up to raise any support request.

-You can view the support request status as well.