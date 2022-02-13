Business Icon Rahul Bajaj - Chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at the age of 83

Rahul Bajaj Passes Away: Industrialist and Business Icon Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday – 12th February at his residence in Pune. The former chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj was 83 and had pneumonia and also a heart problem, for which he was undergoing treatment at the Ruby Hall Clinic for nearly 1 month now. Mr Bajaj breathed his last at 2:30 PM on Saturday. Bajaj is survived by sons, Rajiv and Sanjiv Bajaj, and daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

Rahul Bajaj to be accorded State Funeral

Following his demise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that he will be cremated with full state honours on Sunday. His last rites will be performed at Pune's Vaikunth Crematorium.

Humara Bajaj

It was under the leadership of Mr Rahul Bajaj that Bajaj Auto rose from 7.2 crore company to a Rs 12,000 crore empire. During mid-80s he launched Bajaj Chetak scooter, which under the brand’s jingle of ‘Humara-Bajaj’, because an aspirational symbol for country’s middle-class Indians.

Who was Rahul Bajaj?

Rahul Bajaj was one of the most well-known and vocal voices of Auto Industry in India. Born on 30th June 1938 in Calcutta, Mr Bajaj did his graduate studies at St.Stephen’s College Delhi, followed by his MBA from Harvard Business School.

After completing his education, he joined the Bajaj Group in 1965 and was appointed as the CEO at the age of 30. In 1972, he took over the role of Managing Director of the group after the death of his father. Rahul Bajaj acted as the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years. Rahul Bajaj resigned as the chairman of Bajaj Auto in April last year and was currently the Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

Among other professional achievements, Mr Bajaj had served as the Chairman of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for two terms - 1979-80 and 1999-2000. Earlier, he had also led Indian Airlines as the Chairman and served on the board of governors of IIT Bombay.

Awards and Accolades

Over the period of 40 years of his career, Mr Rahul Bajaj had been honoured with several awards and honours. In 2001, the Central Government bestowed him with Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India. He also holds honorary doctorates from many universities. He got elected to the Rajya Sabha for the 2006-2010 period.