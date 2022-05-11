Cannes 2022 India: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Nayanthara, Tamannaah - Full List of Indian Celebs who will walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
Cannes 2022 Red Carpet: India is the official ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marche’s Du Film 2022, which will be organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival. This is the first-ever time that such an honour has been bestowed upon any country. Check who will walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet from India.
Cannes 2022 India: The Cannes 2022 Red Carpet will be a treat for the Indian audience as several Indian celebrities will make their debut on the red carpet as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the festival's opening day on May 17. The delegation will include big names from across India such as AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Nayantara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pooja Hegde.
Read: India to be official ‘Country of honour’ at Cannes Marche’ Du Film
List of Indian Celebs who will walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet as a part of Indian Delegation:
Anurag Thakur- Union I&B Minister
R Madhavan- Actor/ Producer
Akshay Kumar- Actor
AR Rahman- Music Composer
Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Actor
Pooja Hegde- Actor
Nayanthara- Actor
Tamannaah Bhatia- Actor
Prasoon Joshi- CBFC Chief
Vani Tripathi Tikoo- CBFC Board Member
Shekhar Kapur- Filmmaker
Ricky Rej- Music Composer
Mame Khan- Folk Artist
Indian Films at 75th Cannes Film Festival
- The main highlight at Cannes 2022 Film Festival will be the world premiere of the Indian film titled 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', a biographical drama film produced by R Madhavan on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage. The film will be showcased at Cannes on May 19.
- India will also get an opportunity to pitch 5 selected movies at the 'Goes to Cannes Section'. These include Ek Jagah Apni (Hindi) by Ektara Collective, Follower (Marathi, Kannada, Hindi) by Harshad Nalawade, Baghjan (Assamese, Moran) by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Bailadila (Hindi, Chhattisgarhi) by Shailendra Sahu and Shivamma (Kannada) by Jai Shankar.
- A documentary 'All That Breathes' by Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen will premiere in the Special Screening segment at the festival, being India’s sole cinematic representation at the main festival.
- India will also have a Cinema Hall called the Olympia Screen for screening 'Unreleased Movies'. Five movies have been selected under this category.
- A remastered classic of Satyajit Ray Classic - 'Pratidwandi' will ALSO be screened at the Cannes Classic section to mark centenary celebration of Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary.
Which country will be the first official country of honour at the upcoming Marche Du Film in France?
India will be the first-ever official country of honour at the upcoming Marche Du Film in France.
Cannes 2022 Festival
The 75th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 26. Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be part of the illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes. The eight-member jury will be presided by French actor Vincent Lindon and will include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, actress/screenwriter/producer Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.
