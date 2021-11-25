CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top committee of INTERPOL

CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha on November 24, 2021, was elected as a delegate from Asia to the executive committee of the INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organisation). A candidate from India won in the election that saw the contestants from Singapore, China, Jordan, and the Republic of Korea vying for two posts in the elite panel.

The elections for a delegate to the executive committee took place in Istanbul, Turkey during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly.

As per the official, the victory at the INTERPOL elections was the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world. The significant support of the friendly countries was also sought at the bilateral engagements at the different levels.

The Indian embassies and high commissions were regularly following it up with their host governments. Reportedly, the high commissioners and ambassadors in Delhi were similarly reached out.

Interpol elects new President

Interpol informed that it has elected an official from UAE (United Arab Emirates) as its new President.

Major General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi has been elected for one four-year term as the President of the global policing body. Raisi is the inspector-general at the Interior Ministry of United Arab Emirates and also a member of Interpol’s executive committee.

The new President of Interpol Raisi has been accused by the Human Rights Group for the involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in UAE. As per Interpol, Raisi was elected after three rounds of voting and received 68.9% of the votes cast in the final round.

Special Director of CBI Praveen Sinha

In June 2021, Praveen Sinha was appointed as the Special Director of CBI. It is the second senior-most position in the agency after the Director.

An IPS Officer from Gujarat Cadre of 1988 batch, Praveen Sinha has also served as the Superintendent of Police, Joint Director, Deputy Inspector general, and additional director in CBI between 2000 and 2021.

What is the role of Interpol?

International Criminal Police Organisation is a vital body that works to tackle the rising spectre of transnational organized crimes, cyber-crimes, and terrorism.