CCS approves procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 14:54 IST
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore on March 30, 2022. Out of the total 15 helicopters, 10 will be for the Indian Air Force and 5 will be for the Indian Army. 

The Light Combat Helicopter is an indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter comprising 45 percent indigenous content by value which will increase to more than 55 percent.

The Defence Ministry has signed two separated contracts for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army with HAL, Bengaluru worth Rs 3887 crores for these choppers. 

Light Combat Helicopters - Significance

The Light Combat Helicopter has one of the highest operating altitudes among the combat helicopters in the world. The indigenous production of the LCH will reduce import dependence on Combat helicopters in the country.

Key Features

  • The Light Combat Helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range and high altitude performance.
  • The helicopter also has around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and counter Insurgency operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments, high altitude bunker-busting operations, Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD) and against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs).
  • The helicopter is expected to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force & Indian Army.
  • It is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and systems that are compatible with stealth features including visual, radar, aural and IR signatures. 
  • It has also crash-worthy features that ensure better survivability for deployment in combat roles.
  • It has several indigenized aviation technologies including Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structure.

Background

India has been continuously growing in its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies in the defence sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The manufacturing of the Light Combat Helicopter by HAL has given a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the Defence Industry. 

