Central Government launches ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi app’ for farmers- Check details

The Union Government on June 29, 2021, launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi App’ in order to provide farmers with actionable agricultural insights and weather alerts.

During the launch of the app, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government VijayRaghavan stated that with the Atmanirbhar Krishi app of the KisanMitr initiative, farmers will now have in their hands, evidence based-information which has been generated by the research organizations of India such as ISRO, IMD, CGWA, and ICAR. The information is being made available in a manner that is comprehensible to the farmers.

The Founder Trustee Raja Seeva of Bengaluru-based Indian Center for Social Transformation (ICST) is one of the major stakeholders in the development of the Atmanirbhar Krishi App and KisanMitr initiative.

Atmanirbhar Krishi App: The app has been created to equip farmers with actionable agricultural insights and early weather alerts, Data related to the soil health, soil type, weather, moisture, and water table were aggregated and analyzed for generating personalized insights related to the fertilizers requirement, crop selection, and water needs for each farmer at the farm-holding level. App envisioned in 5 stages: 1. Data Aggregation 2. Building Centralized insights 3. Enable Local Expertise (CLE) supported interactions and insights 4. Deriving Machine learning inferences 5. Continuous improvement

Significance:

According to the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government, the information on the app, when used by the farmers to make decisions on the cropping patterns, stubble burning, or mechanization of small farmers’ holdings, will ensure that the decisions are being made factoring in the importance of sustainability of water and environment, judicious use of information.

An app that is available on a basic phone with the details and information in a language that is comprehensible to the farmers will also help in enhancing the inclusivity in the decision-making process.

Atmanirbhar Krishi App: Salient features

• The data on the app has been made comprehensible for the farmers by simplifying the language. It is also available in 12 languages.

• The Android and the Windows version of the app has been made available on Google Play Store. The versions are free of cost for farmers, KVKs, NGOs, SHGs, or start-ups.

• Considering the connectivity issues in the remote parts of the country, the app has been designed to work on the minimum bandwidth.

• The latest app does not collect any inputs from the farmers. It relied on the geo-location of the farm to provide the relevant data. The data relevant to another location can be collected by entering the PINCODE of that area.

Atmanirbhar Krishi App: Check data categories and sources

In the currently live Stage 1, the app brings together the data which is relevant to the farmer and his farm, from various agencies and India Government Departments.

Check the categories of data available on the app and the Government Ministry and Department as Data source-