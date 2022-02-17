Centre asks all states, UTs to end additional COVID-19 restrictions

The Central government asked all the states and union territories on February 16, 20221 to review, amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions in view of the decline in overall COVID-19 cases in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to all state health secretaries, saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. The average daily cases during last week were 50,476."

The Health Secretary noted that the present case trajectory shows a sustained downward trend of COVID cases across the nation. he said in the letter it will be useful if states/UTs review do away with the additional restrictions after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the State/UT.

India reported 30,757 new cases, 67,538 recoveries and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity has declined to 2.61 percent.

Why has the centre asked the states to remove additional COVID-19 restrictions?

The Union Health Secretary informed that the centre is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to reduce restrictions in line with the "changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 virus globally."

The Health Secretary further asked the state governments to relax restrictions at their borders and airports to enable smooth movement of people and economy.

He further asked all the states and union territories to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis and follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

India revises International Travel Guidelines

India has also revised its international travel guidelines since February 10, 2022, removing the earlier tagging of at-risk nations.

The centre has also removed the mandatory 7-day quarantine guidelines for international arrivals in India.

The latest guidelines also remove the requirement of a mandatory RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs before journey) if the travelers have their full vaccination certificate.